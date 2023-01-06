Two divorced women say they're 'platonic life partners,' 'don't need' men 'to be happy'

Two female best friends who describe themselves as "platonic life partners" are living together after they were each divorced from previous partners — and they claim that "you don't need a man to be happy," according to SWNS.

Marissa Baker, 30, and Patty Kulak, 27, have declared they are "platonic soulmates" and will be in each other's lives forever.

The pair reportedly met on Jan. 1, 2021, at a birthday party.

In May of that year, with both women separated from their husbands, they decided to move in together in Naples, Florida.

They were both going through divorces and started going out on "friendship dates," they said, as they helped each other through tough times emotionally.

While they're often mistaken for a couple, the women insist their platonic partnership works for them because they "aren't attracted to each other," they told SWNS.

Baker, a government regional manager, said, "It is wild. Our whole relationship has been very simple — we just say, ‘This is where we're at and this is what we need,’ and the other person is like, ‘Boom, got it,'" she told SWNS.

She added, "That's why we jokingly call each other platonic life partners because whatever the universe does, we just help each other figure out and it is so fun."

She said as well, "We both love positivity and personal development — and we don't want to go out to the bar and drink."

"We learned very quickly how similar we are. I don't think we have ever had a fight."

Rather, she said, "we want to sit on our balcony, drink tea and watch the sunset — and we want to be in bed no later than 8:30 p.m. because we are going to wake up at 4 a.m. and go work out the next day."

Kulak, a planner in Naples, told the outlet, "We have built such a good connection over something that can be considered so ugly," referencing the divorces the women got from their husbands.

The pair said it was "a no-brainer" that they would move in together.

Baker said they joke with each other that they are "the husbands they never got to have." She said they get along so well because they accept each other for "how you are."

"I had my second divorce, she had her first divorce, and we were like, ‘Who are we? What do we want to do?’"

"You can literally show up — happy you, sad you, angry you, whatever version of you that you want to be — [and] we're like, ‘Cool, do you.’"

Added Baker, "I had my second divorce, she had her first divorce, and we were like, 'Who are we? What do we want to do?' … We learned very quickly how similar we are. I don't think we have ever had a fight — the communication and acceptance, it's a lovely environment."

She also said, "If I could pick my husband, I would be like, ‘I want Patty in a male form.’"

Said Baker, "One of my favorite traits about Patty is she is so direct. I never have to guess what she is thinking. I will know — she will tell me."

She added, "To me, that is the most peaceful things in my life because for me — one of the things I struggled with my ex-partners is I never knew."

Baker also told SWNS, "I truly believe I am in a safe relationship with Patty. I am never going to be manipulated. I never have to fear that she is thinking something about me that I don't know."

She said as well, "The second thing is she is hilarious. We laugh so much. Patty is hysterical — the stuff she comes up with, I am like, ‘How is this my life?'"