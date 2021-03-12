Twitter users jump on new Bernie Sanders meme

He left the mittens at home, but he’s still got the slouch that’s social media gold.

Sen. Bernie Sanders was looking less-than-thrilled while sitting in the audience as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris gave remarks about the "American Rescue Plan" in the White House Rose Garden Friday afternoon.

C-SPAN communications director Howard Mortman grabbed a screenshot from the network’s feed of the event showing Sanders sitting in a similar stance to the viral photo of him with his arms and legs crossed during Biden’s inauguration in January.

Others on Twitter were quick to recognize the similarity, too.

"Bernie meme, spring edition," one tweeter wrote.

"New Bernie meme just dropped," quipped another.

Many commenters lamented the lack of mittens, writing that the new photo wasn’t quite as good.

However, others wrote that it was relatable.

"Once again, big ‘this could’ve been an email’ energy," one tweeted.

While Sanders wasn’t looking excited about the remarks in the photo, he has supported the $1.9 trillion relief coronavirus plan. Earlier this week, he praised the next round of stimulus, saying it would help cut child poverty and boost unemployment benefits.

"The $1,400 direct payments in the American Rescue Plan will mean the difference between despair and dignity for millions of people in our country," Sanders tweeted on Tuesday.