Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

History
Published

Tripadvisor removes insensitive review of Auschwitz Museum

Reviewer said trip to Auschwitz is 'fun for the whole family'

Associated Press
close
Oregon schools required to teach Holocaust history after teen and concentration camp survivor devise new lawVideo

Oregon schools required to teach Holocaust history after teen and concentration camp survivor devise new law

Oregon Governor Kate Brown signed into law a new bill that requires Holocaust history lessons to be taught in schools. Envisioned as a law by a teenager who befriended a Holocaust survivor, Holocaust education will become a requirement for the 2020-21 school year.

Travel website Tripadvisor has removed an insensitive review of the Auschwitz Museum after initially saying it complied with its submission guidelines.

The museum at the site of the Nazi concentration camp in Poland on Thursday tweeted that it had asked the Massachusetts-based travel website to take down a review in which the writer said they went to Auschwitz to "test the chamber" and called the site "fun for the family."

In this file photo taken Jan. 27, 2020, people are seen arriving at the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi German death camp, where more than 1.1 million were murdered, in Oswiecim, Poland, for observances marking 75 years since the camp's liberation.

In this file photo taken Jan. 27, 2020, people are seen arriving at the site of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Nazi German death camp, where more than 1.1 million were murdered, in Oswiecim, Poland, for observances marking 75 years since the camp's liberation. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File)

ANNE FRANK MEMORIAL IN US DEFACED WITH SWASTIKA STICKERS

More than 1 million people, most of them Jews, were killed by the Nazis at Auschwitz during World War II.

According to the company, "it complies with their submission guidelines," the tweet said.

Tripadvisor later reversed course, removing the review and banning the user who wrote it.

The museum then thanked Tripadvisor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement, the company said it does not tolerate discrimination and regularly blocks or removes millions of reviews that violate its guidelines.

"In this case, our initial screening failed to identify this review as promoting intolerance. Through our escalation process, this review was removed. We always aim to get it right the first time and we apologize to the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum and the Jewish community at-large for this initial miss," the statement said.