Touching toddler tribute for deceased NYPD Det. Wilbert Mora

Some pictures capture a story in ways that words can't always accomplish.

One of the sweetest and most poignant photos to emerge from the funeral on Wednesday in Manhattan held for deceased NYPD Detective Wilbert Mora is shown here.

Two toddlers on wheels are shown paying their respects to fallen Officer Mora in midtown Manhattan.

Det. Mora died after suffering gunshot wounds during a 911 call in Harlem last month. His partner, Det. Jason Rivera, also perished after the same incident.

Check out this photo below.

Mora's family emigrated to the U.S. from the Dominican Republican when he was only seven years old. He was to be buried on Wednesday afternoon in Woodside, Queens.

Det. Jason Rivera's funeral took place last Friday, on Jan. 28.

Rivera, 22, and Mora, 27, were both shot on the night of Jan. 21 while responding to a domestic violence call.

Rivera died on Jan. 22 and Mora died on Jan. 25, according to Harry J. Wedin, NYPD chief of special operations.

Thousands of law enforcement officers created what officials called an "ocean of blue" outside St. Patrick's Cathedral last week for Rivera's funeral — and they did the same on Wednesday, Feb. 2, for Mora's funeral as well.

Check out these additional photos taken on Wed., Feb. 2, 2022, as thousands came out to pay their respects, share their anguish, pray, and let the family know in their own way that others were thinking of them and hurting with them in their time of deep sorrow.

Det. Mora, though now gone from this earth, helped saved five lives because of his generosity before his death.

He chose to be an organ donor.