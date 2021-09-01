Toddler tries running away from home when Cocomelon is turned off

If there's one way to get a toddler to come running, just turn on Cocomelon.

Turns out the opposite is true, too.

Tionna Clark found this out when she silenced Cocomelon while her godson, Prince Christopher, was watching.

"I had to call my mom so I put it on mute," Clark told FOX News. "He got mad and told me, ‘bye bye.’"

Clark, who lives in Ohio, said she "told him bye bye back."

Little Prince Christopher went into another room and got his godfather's backpack.

"He put a toy and a diaper in it, and with one croc [on his foot], grabbed his cuppie and was really trying to leave," Clark said.

Luckily, Prince Christopher came right back.

Clark shared the sweet moment on TikTok where it was viewed more than 7 million times.

Clark said the little boy loves to sing and dance and especially loves to sing Chris Brown, but Cocomelon is "definitely his favorite of all time."

Cocomelon are popular children's videos that can be found on streaming platforms. They feature traditional nursery rhymes as well as their own original songs.