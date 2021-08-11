Baby gets woken by his parents and his reaction is stunning

If only we could all be as happy as baby Mateo when we're woken from our slumber.

The 6-month-old's reaction to his parents waking him shortly after he had fallen asleep stunned his mom and dad.

"One night my wife and I were really tired due to Mateo being up all night from having really bad colic," his dad, MarcAnthony Dukes, told FOX News.

"So when he finally fell asleep at 6 a.m. we decided to take his pacifier out 'joking' around thinking he’ll start crying ."

But Mateo had a sweet surprise in store.

"Instead he smiled at us," Dukes said. "Literally, it was us just trying to see if he’ll wake but to our surprise, he gave us the biggest smile and went back to sleep."

The video has been viewed millions of times on the family's TikTok, @dukessgangg.

The reaction, Dukes told FOX News, "melted our hearts. Mateo is a very happy baby."