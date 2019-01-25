Woman makes impossible throw, hits daughter with flip-flop as she runs away in viral video

A family has gone viral for their unique way of handling an argument.

In a viral video, a teenage daughter is seen running away from her presumed mom down the street.

TEXAS BREWERY GIVING AWAY FREE BEER DURING SHUTDOWN

As the girl gets farther away, the mom takes off her sandal and gets ready to throw it at her daughter.

Someone in the background can be overheard yelling, "Go on, hit her, hit her!" in Spanish, according to the Mirror.

She then launches the flip-flop toward her daughter, who’s still running away, and manages to hit her with surprising accuracy.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The girl stumbles and falls to the ground and people in the background can be heard laughing.

The video was shared on Twitter and has since been viewed over 1.3 million times as of Friday afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Never underestimate the power of the flip-flop,” the user wrote.