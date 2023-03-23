In time for Easter, cat with sad story wins Cadbury Annual Bunny Tryouts: 'Pawsome personality'

Just in time for Easter, a rescue cat named Crash has been named this year’s Cadbury Bunny.

Cadbury’s 5th Annual Bunny Tryouts "Rescue Pets Edition" ended on Tuesday with a winner crowned.

Crash — from Boise, Idaho — was awarded his bunny ears as the first-ever cat to win the title.

SENIOR POODLE IN SAN FRANCISCO, SUFFERING FROM BLINDNESS, IS READY TO LIVE HER ‘GOLDEN YEARS’ IN NEW HOME

The cat received an "impressive number of votes from animal lovers across the country," according to a press release from Cadbury.

Eight-year-old Crash was rescued after surviving a car accident that left him severely injured and with only one eye.

The cat healed at a local shelter, where his quirky personality made "everyone quickly fall head over heels for him," Cadbury detailed.

DOGS AND CATS ROAM FREE AS FIRST CAGELESS ANIMAL SHELTER IN US OPENS IN ARKANSAS

"Crash charms and impresses people as they visit the shelter, performing tricks like high five — the purfect preparation for his starring role in the upcoming Cadbury Clucking Bunny commercial," the company wrote.

Crash’s owner, Maddie Corey, is "jumping for joy" at the news of her cat’s big win, she said in a statement.

"But not surprised, as he is always the center of attention in any room," she also said.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"He’s been through so much over the past few years and we appreciate the love his friends, family and cat enthusiasts across the country have shown."

Crash is expected to bring his "pawsome personality" to the Cadbury Hall of Fame and will star in Cadbury’s "Clucking Bunny" commercial for spring 2023.

The cat (and his family!) will also receive a cash prize of $5,000 and another $5,000 to be donated to an animal shelter of choice.

Cadbury is continuing its longstanding partnership with the ASPCA and celebrated year five of the tryouts with a $20,000 donation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Together, Cadbury and the ASPCA are committed to raising awareness for pets in need and supporting the ASPCA's mission of providing effective means for the prevention of cruelty to animals," the brand said.