Tim Tebow's vital humanitarian work amid crises: 'We've got to keep fighting'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fresh from releasing his brand new book, "Mission Possible," former sports star Tim Tebow said his humanitarian work is providing encouragement during these stressful times.

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to rage and as the U.S. begins to recover from a pandemic, the former NFL quarterback told Fox News, "We have to know [that] trials and tribulations are either here, they're coming or we just got out of [them]. We shouldn't be surprised."

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Tebow added, "We're reminded by the cross that Jesus overcame the world. He overcame what we're going through. He overcame death."

"Lives are being changed physically, emotionally and spiritually."

He added, "We get to take heart because he won."

"We've just got to keep fighting."

TIM TEBOW, MAN ON A MISSION: ‘EVERY SINGLE ONE OF US CAN HAVE A LIFE THAT COUNTS’

Tebow founded the Tim Tebow Foundation some years ago, and one organization his group has partnered with — one that is near and dear to his heart — is CURE International.

This group operates a global network of children’s hospitals that delivers life-changing surgical care and spiritual care for those living with disabilities.

The group has been partnered with the Tim Tebow Foundation for over 10 years.

Last month, the Tim Tebow Foundation broke ground on a new ward on CURE’s Children Hospital of Zimbabwe.

Children in the African region are about 16.5 times more likely to die before the age of five than children in developed countries, WHO (the World Health Organization) has reported.

Among the 13 million people in Zimbabwe, 48% are children, UNICEF noted.

The Heisman Trophy winner said that the efforts are overwhelming but inspiring.

"We're very much interested in sharing the love of Christ with kids who have really been forgotten by society, either on the margins or left behind."

"It is overwhelming in a sense to be there and see the lives that are being impacted, and [how] they were literally starving for hope in so many areas," said Tebow. "Now they are finding such great faith, hope and love — lives are being changed physically, emotionally and spiritually."

The Tebow CURE Hospital opened a 30-bed facility in 2014, located in Davao City on the island of Mindanao, Philippines.

Tebow said he finds reassurance amid the hardships that people are facing today by seeing how God is using people.

"[It is] the ‘God stories’ all around the world that are so encouraging."

The first-round NFL draft pick added, "You see these incredible lives and have incredible impact."

Justin Narducci, who serves as president and CEO of CURE International, told FOX News that Tebow and his foundation have a real heart for children who have profound medical conditions.

He said that Tebow is "one of the few [people] who actually does something about it."

"We're very much interested in sharing the love of Christ with kids who have really been forgotten by society, either on the margins or left behind."

"The thing that works well for Tim and CURE is we're very much interested in sharing the love of Christ with kids who have really been forgotten by society, either on the margins or left behind, or are treated very clearly as nothing," said Narducci.

"We want to be a bright light for them and for them to really have a new opportunity in life."

WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPINESS IS? PASTOR GREG LAURIE SHARES THE SECRET

The Tebow CURE Zimbabwe ward is set to open in January 2023.

That development will allow the hospital to perform 2,000 surgical procedures a year for children.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP HERE

In addition to its global hospital efforts, CURE is also helping families who are fleeing violence in Ukraine by raising money to send food, water and hygiene kits to the most vulnerable.