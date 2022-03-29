See the moment thousands go silent so a blind basketball player can hear her shot

High schoolers aren't known for showing their support through silence. But for one basketball player, more than 2,000 students being completely still was the ultimate sign of respect.

Juliana Hoogland, 17, is a student at Zeeland Public Schools in Zeeland, Michigan. She is blind and a basketball player. The school's zLinks program - a peer-to-peer program that participates in the Special Olympics Unified Sports is a "point of pride" for the school district, Dr. Brandi-Lyn Mendham, Superintendent of Zeeland Public Schools, said.

Last week as Juliana prepared to take a free throw, the crowd of 2,500 went completely silent, so she could hear where the net was through tapping.

She sank that shot. And the crowd went wild.

Karen Hoogland, Juliana's mom, told FOX News she was proud of her daughter for making the shot. "Not just because two high schools were watching her," Hoogland said, "but just to see the support from her peers being so extremely and respectfully quiet so she could hear the tapping, but then the cheers of encouragement and support from the proud student body."

Juliana - or "Jules" to her friends and family - was also proud.

"I didn't think I would make it," she told Fox News. My hope is I can educate people that blind people are more than just blind."

Jules wants to break the stereotype that blind people can't do what sighted people can do.

"I'm hoping this video will inspire others to keep trying no matter what their challenges are," she said.

The zLinks lead teacher told Fox News Digital Juliana worked for "years" to get the feel for that shot.

"It was so moving to see her hit that shot again in front of 2,500 people," said Nate VandeGutche. "We couldn't have been more excited for her and her family. It capped off what was a very memorable day for all of us."

