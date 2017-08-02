The World's Toughest Mudder, Stefanie Bishop, reveals her top workout tips

Superheroes have been flying, swinging, climbing, hanging and jumping across big and small screens for decades, but Tough Mudder champion Stef Bishop does all of that — and more — in real life.

Bishop tackled over 85 miles of muddy terrain to win the annual World's Toughest Mudder competition in 2016, completing a whopping 17 laps of the muddy 5-mile course and over 400 obstacles in a 24-hour period.

And needless to say, Bishop trains pretty hard to keep in top shape.

Bishop demontrated a variety of her workouts for Fox News, including the dead hang and the farmer's carry. But she also revealed some of her tougher partner routines, like her plank-to-burpee exercise, which is just as tough as it sounds.

“One person holds a plank while the other does a burpee and hops over whoever is holding the plank. This allows one person to recover and work on core strength while the other is getting through the burpees," explained Bishop.

She also threw in a few "high-five" pushups and medicine-ball thows, but be wary of that last one. “Be careful of hitting your partner in the face!” she warned.

Watch the video above to see Biship's go-to moves for tackling any obstacle, and for feeling, competing and looking like a superhero.