The Louvre putting art collection online for free viewing with museum closed

The online database features more than 480,000 works of art, including the famous "Mona Lisa" and "Venus de Milo"

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
Art lovers can admire wonder the Louvre without traveling to Paris.

The renowned French museum is putting its full collection on display online for viewers from all over the world to marvel at from the comfort of their own homes, the museum announced on its website.

People walk by the Louvre museum, in Paris, France.(AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh)

The online database features more than 480,000 works of art categorized within the museum’s eight curatorial departments from paintings to sculptures, textiles, jewelry and more. Art enthusiasts will be able to admire works such as the famous "Mona Lisa" and "Venus de Milo" online.

Each piece of art exhibited virtually will include details like technique, date and place of production along with its history. Viewers can browse through the museum’s interactive map to tour the museum by room or search for a piece by the collection.

"For the first time, anyone can access the entire collection of works from a computer or smartphone for free, whether they are on display in the museum, on loan, even long-term, or in storage. The Louvre’s stunning cultural heritage is all now just a click away," Jean-Luc Martinez, president-director of Louvre said in a statement, adding that he feels the digital viewings will inspire more people to visit the museum when possible in person.

The museum closed early on into the coronavirus pandemic and reopened last summer for a short period, however, it shutdown temporarily again in October in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.