The Daily Spike: What are you grateful for?

Who’s grateful for Thanksgiving leftovers?!

I am! I luckily had the day off and got to enjoy it with good friends and good food. I’m grateful for all of that – and Spike. So I asked some of Spike’s Canine Companions friends to share what they’re grateful for.

Christine Hollender sent in a photo of her puppy Paloma III, whom she’s raising along with Suzette Silberman in the San Francisco Bay area. She writes “Paloma is grateful to 9-1-1 dispatchers- the first first responders.” I’m sure most of California is grateful for their first responders, firefighters, local police and everyone who’s been battling these terrible wildfires.

Morgan Mccarthy sent this: “I’m thankful for my Canine Companions for Independence dog Dewey, my new job at the Gideon Putnam hotel and my loving family here in Saratoga Springs, NY. I got Dewey three years ago. He’s changed my life and I couldn’t have him without the love and support of his puppy raisers Florence and John Scarinci of Long Island.”

Kathy Taylor shared a fun photo of her Canine Companions hearing dog "Miss Janet,” saying they are most thankful for vacation time on the beach with family.

Charles Wilson sent in photos of Tansy, his third service dog from Canine Companions for Independence. He says “I share photos of her balancing toys on her head to show people that, yes, our service dogs DO get to have fun! He also shared how Tansy will hold his towel – and other times – while Charles gets ready in the morning.

And then there’s this from Jane Mantone. Her son Luke has a Canine Companions for Independence service dog named Ruff. Ruff helps Luke in so many ways. He helps Luke with his verbal skills, helps teach Luke about responsibilities and motivates him to learn and try new things. Luke and Ruff are such an amazing team and so gosh darn cute, they were even recently featured by The Dodo.

So on this Thanksgiving weekend, I thought I would let Luke and Ruff the last word on gratitude.

Ruff writes: I’m so thankful that my boy loves me perfectly so perfectly and unconditionally forever.

Luke writes: I am so thankful that Ruff loves helping me be a little boy. I love the way he loves me.