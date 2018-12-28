The Daily Spike: Pups have a ball in Times Square before New Year's Eve

Spike had a ball the other night with some of his fellow Canine Companions — literally.

He ─ along with his buddies Mario, Swain, Hadwin and Maddie ─ got to go behind the scenes and see the ball that drops on New Year's Eve in Times Square, up close and personal.

It's truly spectacular, too. The ball is 12 feet in diameter, weighs 11,875 pounds, and is covered with 2,688 Waterford Crystals. It changes colors and dazzles like nothing you’ve ever seen. And before millions watch it drop on New Year’s Eve, it sits 25 stories up on a rooftop at 1 Times Square, waiting for its moment to shine.

My friend John Trowbridge is the production manager for the ball drop, and he hosted the pups ─ and a group of CCI volunteer puppy raisers including Kim Furino, Caryl Swain, Anthony Kozberg, and also Ivan, Mary and Matthew Arguello ─ for this unique adventure.

It was great training for the pups. We all met at my office and let them off their leashes so they could get out their zoomies. Then we walked six blocks through Times Square at the height of tourist season ─ the sidewalks and streets are packed with human and vehicular traffic ─ but through the massive throngs, the dogs remained calm and walked confidently.

When we got to 1 Times Square, we piled into one elevator: all 5 dogs and all 10 humans. Needless to say it was a tight fit, but the pups all sat quietly by our sides.

Next came the hard part. The roof is a couple of flights of stairs higher via industrial grating; there’s no solid floor to speak of, and all the pups were hesitant to step onto the surface. (It was even unsettling for the humans as well.) Spike, being a total city dog and used to city grating, pretty quickly hopped onto the deck. The others followed shortly thereafter, all lured with treats.

The pups then had to climb a flight of stairs made of the same grating, leading to the roof which holds the ball. They quickly got used to it, and didn’t even seem to notice the massive, sparkly ball of light at the top, being too focused on their humans and the other pups to notice. Us humans certainly noticed, though, as it's quite a sight to see up close and personal.

We then spent the next half hour or so trying to get all the pups to sit next to one another and not get up so we could take the perfect photo. Spike was always the first to pop out of his sit (we need more training) but they all did great up there.

New Year's Eve is a time of revelry, reflection, and maybe some resolutions. And at this time next year, all five of these pups will be onto the next phase of their lives. Spike and his brother Swain will most likely be in advanced training. Mario, Hadwin and Maddie are older, and might be finished with doggy college and hopefully working.

Wherever they end, we will all miss our respective pups. But we'll also rest easy knowing that, in 2019, these pups will be doing their part to make the world a better place.

Click here to learn more about Canine Companions for Independence.