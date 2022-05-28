After Texas school shooting, chaplains from Samaritan's Purse head to Uvalde

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the wake of the Texas school shooting in Uvalde this past Tuesday, Samaritan's Purse — the international Christian disaster relief organization run by Rev. Franklin Graham, its CEO and president — has sent chaplains to the town that was the site of a massacre at Robb Elementary School.

Nineteen children and two adults lost their lives at the hands of an 18-year-old gunman, who was ultimately killed by responding Border Patrol tactical agents.

During an appearance on Saturday morning on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Edward Graham, son of Franklin Graham and the vice president of Samaritan's Purse, described how his organization is sending prayerful help and guidance to the people of Uvalde after the horrible violence the community experienced this week.

"This is horrible, what these families are going through — but many are just grieving, they're angry, they're fearful," said Graham on Saturday.

"Our chaplains, the Billy Graham rapid response chaplains, have been trained on how to share hope during a time of crisis."

"They're really going to go there to listen. They're going to be there to love on them and pray for them."

Graham added that the chaplains responded right away.

"They were there in the Civic Center when the families were there [waiting] to receive [their children from the school] — and their kids didn't come off [the bus]."

He added, "And they've been there, just loving on them and praying for them … Especially for our law enforcement there, too. They're grieving and hurting, too … The [chaplains] are just there to pray and to share the hope of Jesus Christ."

He said it's important to "just be there and pray for them."

Graham also said, "There's a spiritual aspect to everything in life … This was a manmade problem. This is sin — and I believe that the only hope and the solution for this is our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."

And "that's our answer," he said.

He said he is also praying for the chaplains, who have such a tough job to do.

"They're doing an unbelievable job. I'm praying for my chaplains because they're seeing and being a part of a lot of hard things. So pray for them," he added.

Edward Graham also said, in regard to Memorial Day weekend this year, "Let's take a moment to remember the families who have lost a loved one … the men and women who gave their lives that allow us to have the freedoms we enjoy."

