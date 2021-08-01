Texas police joke about arresting alligator for 'swimming naked' in pool

Trespassing is trespassing, even for animals.

A Texas police department has a sense of humor when it comes to some of the situations they handle. The department recently made headlines for its humorous take on removing an alligator from a resident’s pool.

The Fulshear Police posted about the incident on Facebook, writing that officers had received a call about a trespasser near the Fulshear Creek neighborhood. The "suspect" turned out to be an alligator that had made its way to a backyard pool’s hot tub.

The post joked about how the officers found the gator "swimming naked" and that it was "arrested." According to the post, the gator was later released after it was removed from the backyard.

This is just the latest example of police having some fun after dealing with an alligator.

Fox News previously reported that the Largo Police Department in Florida posted images to its Facebook page of an alligator that was spotted at a local mall. The post is captioned, "This trespasser at the Largo Mall yesterday was a wild one." A hashtag then identifies the intruder as an alligator.