Texas mom of 4 ditches job to be a dumpster diver, earns $1,000 a week

Sure, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure — but for this Texas mom, one man’s trash is her main source of income.

Tiffany She’ree, 32, left her job as a canteen server in 2020 when she realized she could earn up to $1,000 per week by selling off tossed-away items that she found by dumpster diving at garage sales.

For She’ree, who has four children and 2 million followers on TikTok, dumpster diving has been a pursuit for several years.

"I’d never heard of or thought about dumpster diving before I randomly saw a video on YouTube of these girls dumpster diving," she told Media Drum. "When I saw the haul they came back with I knew I had to try it for myself."

In 2017, she gave it a whirl for the first time and found skin care products and some $1,200 worth of makeup. Since then, she and her husband Daniel Roach, 38, have gone out on trash hunts together. Not only does it pay the bills from the resale, but they’ve also furnished the bulk of their home with items they found in the trash.

She’ree uses TikTok to show her dives, from dumpsters outside of stores including Victoria’s Secret, Party City and Ulta. The discards range from items with slightly damaged packaging to returns that can’t be sold again. She recently scored a $750 coffee machine from Bed Bath & Beyond and unopened makeup worth hundreds of dollars.

"I’ve found bedsheets, pillows, blankets, towels, little odds and ends, even pet products like cat trees and dog cages," she added.

Though it’s been all good for her, her dumpster-diving lifestyle has been called trash by others.

Some have said that these hunts are the same as stealing, but in the US, it’s actually legal, according to the Daily Mail. Still, she’s had her videos removed from TikTok for reasons that include "illegal activities and unregulated goods" in her uploads.

But she fights back, telling the haters that if she hadn’t fished the goods from the dumpsters she hits, they would have gone into landfills.

"I’m happy that I’m saving items from landfills and doing my bit to help the environment and keep the planet clean," she said.

