Texas bar owners sue Gov. Abbott over coronavirus restrictions: 'It's discrimination'

The Texas Bar and Nightclub Association (TBNA) announced Tuesday that it's suing the state over Gov. Greg Abbott's coronavirus restrictions that were implemented just days ago, following a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

The TBNA claimed the case has Constitutional implications and encouraged other bars to join the effort, according to Fox 7.

"In light of Greg Abbott's irresponsible and shameful actions this morning that shutter the businesses that provide a livelihood for your families and employees, we support our members in the Constitutional right to protest by keeping your businesses open," the association said in a press release.

Abbott ordered all bars in the state to close for the second time on Friday as Texas struggled with a record resurgence in coronavirus cases, following an attempt to reopen last month.

In addition to bar closures, Abbott said restaurants will be required to return to 50 percent capacity and that local governments will be given more authority to regulate gatherings of more than 100 people.

The TBNA said it has "engaged" with attorney Brent Webster for legal counsel and guidance, Fox 7 reported.

"Any business or business owner that chooses to exercise their right to protest and is ticketed, fined, suspended licensed and/or criminally charged, we have counsel standing by to aid if you would like their assistance," the association wrote.

The group also explained that it cannot afford to cover the legal expenses of all the bars in Texas, but board members have retained legal counsel on behalf of 51 percent of all state-licensed bars. This allows the lawsuit to be filed in both state and federal court.

"TBNA has heard from members across the state all day expressing their rage that our businesses have once again unjustly been indefinitely closed without one shred of scientific evidence that bars and nightclubs pose any more of a public health hazard than a restaurant, grocery store, big-box retailer, convenience store, health club, hair salon or the many of other business segments that cater to the public throughout the state of Texas," the association added.

Any business found to be non-compliant could be forced to pay a $1,000 dollar fine and receive a 30-day suspension, according to Fox 7.

Fox News reached out to Abbott's press office for comment but did not receive a response.