Swimming pool alternatives for your home that won't break the bank

To pool or not to pool.

Anyone who has a backyard has at least entertained the idea of getting a swimming pool. There’s no better way to beat the heat than taking a dive into some nice, cool water.

Of course, getting a swimming pool is easier said than done. Aside from the expense, pools take up a lot of space and require a significant amount of maintenance. For many homeowners, it just isn’t practical to dig a big hole in the backyard and permanently fill it with water.

Fortunately, there are alternatives.

THE TRUE COST OF ADDING A SWIMMING POOL TO YOUR HOUSE

One of the simplest alternatives is called a stock tank. According to Realtor.com, a stock tank can be installed for about $500, which is significantly cheaper than many above ground pools. The site does recommend adding a filter pump or emptying the tank regularly to keep the water clean.

For people who want to cool off, but aren’t necessarily looking to swim, a misting system might be the answer. A misting fan can be added to a backyard for about $100 and it easily connects to a garden hose to provide a nice cooling mist.

Some people simply like having a pool for the atmosphere it creates. Instead of adding an entire pool, these homeowners could consider adding water features (fountains, artificial waterfalls, etc). An added benefit, according to PoolPricer.com is that these features actually have a higher chance of increasing the value of a house than a pool (which can actually scare away buyers).

Another option for cooling off is an outdoor shower. If a backyard has the proper privacy options, HGTV.ca recommends installing an outdoor shower for a unique way to beat the heat.