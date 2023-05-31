Suspected senior prank lists Maryland school for sale at $42K on Zillow

A Maryland high school was listed for sale on Zillow for an unbelievably low price in what some believe could be a senior prank.

Meade Senior High School, located at 1100 Clark Road in Fort Mead, Maryland, was listed on the online real estate marketplace for $42,069, on Tuesday, May 23, according to metadata captured by the Wayback Machine, a nonprofit internet archive.

Bob Mosier, a spokesperson for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, the school district that oversees Meade Senior High School, confirmed in a statement provided to FOX 11 News that the local high school isn’t up for sale.

"This is incredibly creative advertising, but we are stunned that the listers so vastly underestimated the value of this prime real estate with amazing amenities," Mosier told the local news station on Wednesday, May 24.

Meade Senior High School measures 12,458 square feet and includes 20 bedrooms, 15 full bathrooms, a spacious kitchen and dining room, an unfinished basement, 100 parking spots, a private basketball court, a private multi-use turf field and a private study, according to the fake listing.

The listing claimed the school was "for sale by the owner" and provided a phone number that directed callers to the Meade Senior High School’s main line.

"This nice half working jail is on sale for a steal!!! All 15 bathrooms come with sewage issues!!" the unknown prankster wrote.

"The school also comes with dangerous unfinished sections that could cost you your life!!! Your neighbors are rodents and insects that will make you squeal!! (In fear)," the fake listing went on. "The school comes with complementary trash scented air freshener and water issues."

Fox News Digital reached out to Anne Arundel County Public Schools and Zillow for comment.

The link to the Zillow listing appears to be deactivated.

FOX 11 News reported that locals believe the fake listing was posted as a senior prank, but there’s no evidence to prove that theory at this time.

The class of 2023 at Meade Senior High School will graduate on Thursday, June 8, according to the school’s website.

Senior pranks are a decades-long tradition where the senior class of a school organizes a practical joke near the end of the academic school year.

The tradition’s origins are unclear, but newspaper clippings show senior pranks were prevalent throughout the country in the 1960s and 1970s.

One of the oldest senior pranks on record in the United States reportedly happened in 1936 at Choate Rosemary Hall, a private college-preparatory boarding school in Wallingford, Connecticut, according to a report published in the school newspaper.

Some school districts have banned senior pranks in order to prevent property damage and potential criminal acts.

A school district in North Carolina is reportedly pressing charges on students who poured cement down school toilets as a senior prank, FOX Television Stations reported on Tuesday.