Survey reveals 2019's 'most popular' wedding first dance songs

If that tune sounds familiar, you’re probably right.

A new survey of over 18,000 people has revealed the most popular first dance songs played at weddings last year, and the results probably won’t surprise you.

According to WeddingWire's 2019 Newlywed Report, a first dance for the newly married couple was described as the “most popular tradition” across the board, with 92 percent of respondents (people who were married between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 in 2018) reporting that they and their spouse showed off their best moves with an official spin on the big day.

The findings detailed Dan + Shay's "Speechless," Kane Brown's "Good as You" and Lukas Graham's "Love Someone" were among the most popular tracks for the all-important occasion, WeddingWire senior editor Kim Forrest said.

"Dan + Shay actually played this song live during Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Las Vegas wedding, which may play into its popularity," she told Insider of the romantic hit.

Of “Love Someone,” Forrest said that the song had “great rhythm and lyrics that are sweet but not too sappy.”

Other popular first dance tracks included Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” featuring Beyonce and John Legend and Cynthia Erivo’s rendition of “God Only Knows” by the Beach Boys, the nuptials expert claimed.

As for tunes on the decline, Forrest said that Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud” (released 2014,) and John Legend’s “All of Me” (released 2013) were noticeably less popular in the data findings as compared to years past.

In a larger sense, sentiment is of the utmost importance when choosing the critical first dance song, the report said. Forty-six percent of respondents said they selected ballads that reflected how they met their special someone or the relationship itself, while 41 percent said they chose an anthem that was simply a personal favorite.

And for those tying the knot in 2020, here’s hoping that the song they select to salute their union hits all the right notes as well.

