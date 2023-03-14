Expand / Collapse search
HEALTH
Published

Surge of teen girls experiencing sexual violence is 'dramatic,' with officials calling it a 'crisis'

18% of young females have experienced sexual abuse in the last year, the CDC reports

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
Sexual violence against teen girls surging Video

Sexual violence against teen girls surging

Fox News’ Gillian Turner reports on the disturbing rise in sexual violence against teenaged girls as government officials call the growing trend a crisis.

The number of girls experiencing sexual violence in the U.S. is alarming government officials, Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner reported on "America’s Newsroom" on Tuesday.

Some 18% of young females have experienced sexual violence, including rape, in the last year alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The surge in cases so dramatic that government officials are calling it a "crisis," Turner said.

The rise in sexual violence stems from social media, Derek Gordon, D.C. Homeland Security Investigations special agent in charge, told Turner.

Today, he noted, more and more teen girls are living out more and more of their lives online.

Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner joined "America's Newsroom" on Tuesday, March 14, to discuss how sexual violence is impacting girls in the United States. 

Fox News correspondent Gillian Turner joined "America's Newsroom" on Tuesday, March 14, to discuss how sexual violence is impacting girls in the United States.  (Fox News)

"Its easy pickings, if you will, for the pedophile," he said of bad actors singling out young women to pursue. 

"It’s pretty much a dinner menu for predators," he said.

Among those who are sexually abused, 94% experience PTSD and 33% contemplate suicide, the Department of Justice (DOJ) reports.

Many victims will stay silent after an experience with abuse, say professionals.

Dr. Anisha Abraham of the American Academy of Pediatrics talked to Fox News about why this is the case — noting that it may often be the potential disbelief of others, as well as victim-blaming. 

Teenager Ingrid Boshoff said many victims will not speak about their experiences with sexual violence for fear of backlash — or not being believed.

Teenager Ingrid Boshoff said many victims will not speak about their experiences with sexual violence for fear of backlash — or not being believed. (Fox News)

"Many young people don’t really want to disclose that this is happening," she said. 

Teenager Ingrid Boshoff is an eating disorder survivor and mental health advocate — telling Fox News that admitting trauma has happened can be difficult. 

"[We] live in a world that just blames the victims, for what is done to them, for everything they could have done," she said. 

Mental health in teen girls is a rising issue in the U.S., according to the CDC. 

Mental health in teen girls is a rising issue in the U.S., according to the CDC.  (Fox News)

Teenage girls ages 16 to 19 are nearly four times more likely than anyone else to be sexually abused, according to the CDC.

Experts are saying this abuse can lead to other issues among teen girls such as dropping out of school, abusing drugs and alcohol and attempting suicide, as Fox News reported. 

