'Stripper money': Reddit user claims boyfriend tried to shame her for purchasing apartment with funds from former job

Don’t tell her how to spend her “stripper money,” OK?

A woman on Reddit claims she might have to “reconsider” her relationship after her boyfriend tried to shame her for purchasing an apartment with money she earned from a former job as a stripper.

“I met this guy about 18 months ago, and we've been together since,” the anonymous woman wrote in a post on Reddit. “He knows about my employment history, and he said that he has no issue with it, though he did ask me to tell his family the white lie I occasionally use … which is that I was a waitress.”

About a month ago, however, the woman claims she learned she was pregnant. Upon hearing the news, her boyfriend suggested they move in together — but not at her house, he said, because she purchased it with “stripper money.”

“That really pissed me off,” the woman wrote, explaining she scrimped and saved to purchase her three-bedroom apartment by “living off ramen” and “wearing old clothes.” She added that her boyfriend “never had an issue” with her apartment — or how she got it — before that moment.

“I said I wasn't giving up the security of owning a home for someone who tries to make me feel ashamed about something I don't feel ashamed of,” she said. Furthermore, she claims he was OK with the idea of selling her apartment and purchasing a new one, for the both of them.

“I said, 'Wouldn't that still be stripper money?’ and he said ‘that's different.’”

She asked how that is different, and he allegedly said he couldn’t argue with her “in this state.”

Since then, she wrote he’s been texting her and telling her she needs to think “realistically,” and that he “wouldn’t feel right” raising their child in her home.

She claims she’s now second-guessing her position.

“I feel I might be the a-- because I get why he might feel like it's just my place and I feel I'm being too rigid in a time we need to work together,” she wrote. “Plus I spoke to my sister and she sided with him, so 2 out of 3 people think I'm in the wrong here.” (In an update, she added that her sister “never really approved of the stripper thing” and this is how her disapproval might be manifesting).

The post’s commenters, however, were quick to reassure her that she wasn’t being unreasonable at all — and many suggested that she kick this guy to the curb.

“This is classic gaslighting behavior,” one user wrote. “He also wants to co-own with you at only 18 months into the relationship? Helllll no.”

“He's just taking advantage of her for a free house,” another said.

In the event that she and her boyfriend work it out, several commenters still urged her not to sell the apartment, but keep it in her own name.

In any case, the woman shared that she usually has “good” instincts about men, but admitted that she may have to “reconsider this man altogether.”

“Fortunately, I'm at a place in my life/career where I can be a single mum if I have to, and I won't make him stick around if he doesn't want to,” she wrote.