Stolen playground slide found mounted to child's bedroom

Even fun crime is still crime.

During the final month of 2020, a slide from a public playground in Washington state mysteriously vanished. Local police finally located it in a place that was both shocking and also, not that surprising.

The slide was found mounted to a bed in a child’s bedroom.

MAN MAKES 'BEER BONG' TO HELP BABY DAUGHTER DRINK MORE FORMULA

The Pasco Police Department posted about the incident on Facebook, where it wrote that the slide had gone missing in December from a city park in Tierra Vida. Apparently, a detective was searching the property for missing car parts when they made the discovery.

According to the post, Detective Julie Lee was executing a search warrant at a mobile home looking for stolen catalytic converters. According to the police, Detective Lee walked into the bedroom and saw the slide mounted to a child’s bed.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

She apparently remembered the missing playground slide and contacted the Pasco Parks and Rec to retrieve it.

On Facebook, the police department wrote, "to make a long story as short as a cut-off exhaust pipe, our Crime Prevention guy put out some good info on some suspects in the thefts, sharp-eyed patrol officers found a matching truck with suspects, Detective Lee came over to help, and about five search warrants later, Detective Lee found herself inside the suspect’s home in Burbank, looking for catalytic converters and finding a gigantic slide. Oh, yes, she also found catalytic converters. And other detectives helped."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The post continues, "Turns out, most of the original playground set got left behind back in December, but the slide was taken, the top sawed off, it was repainted, and it was mounted on a bunkbed. Pasco Parks and Rec arrived and recovered the slide."

The suspect was taken into custody for possession of the stolen slide. No charges were immediately filed for the stolen car parts.