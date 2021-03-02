Man makes 'beer bong' to help baby daughter drink more formula

It’s baby’s first beer bong.

One determined dad came up with a creative way to help his baby daughter gain weight, inventing a "beer bong" akin to his undergrad days for formula.

Doctors recently told Rudy Willingham that his 8-month-old daughter Lily needed to put on some more pounds, inspiring the Seattle man to give it the old college try with an ingenious device, the New York Post reports.

"My daughter is second percentile in weight, so we're trying out some new feeding techniques," Willingham explained in a now-viral TikTok, which has been viewed nearly 10 million times since hitting the platform last week.

In the quick clip, the doting dad poured milk into a funnel as little Lilly watched on, captivated, from her booster seat. From there, Willingham raised up the funnel and tube so the tiny tot could suck down the nutrients from a bottle nipple.

Commenters praised the dedicated dad’s ingenuity, but humble Willingham brushed it off as all in a day’s work.

"It was pretty simple to construct, I just bought the smallest beer bong Amazon had for sale and then attached a bottle nipple to the end," he told Jam Press, per The Mirror. "As any parent can attest, the weigh-ins can be stressful, especially with small babies. You’re doing absolutely everything you can to get their weight up and sometimes it just doesn’t happen."

Mulling over the mantra "like father, like daughter," Willingham wondered if his infant might be able to gain weight like he did with a beer bong in college.

"I put on a solid 25 pounds that way, so it’s gotta work for her too, right?" he teased.

All jokes aside, the funny father said Lily’s new toy is hers alone.

"That bong is for formula only though. Gotta keep things sanitary for my little gal," he added.

Because mom always knows best, Willingham said that his wife Raeghan has signed off on the beer bong for their daughter and finds it "hilarious."

"As parents, I think it’s important to keep a sense of humor while raising a baby," he mused. "Otherwise things just feel too stressful, and babies can feel that stress."

In reply, TikTok users praised Willingham as an "amazing dad" and agreed that Lily is too cool for school – even though she’s years away from attending.

"She'll be a first percentile drinker one day," one user joked.

"When she gets to college and is at a party, she can truly say she's been training her whole life for this moment," another teased.

"College is gonna bring back some crazy memories for her," one said.