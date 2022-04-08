Spring sports survival guide for parents: One mom shares 10 must-have items

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When it comes to kids and sports these days, sometimes the biggest battle isn’t on the field.

Parents of young athletes seem to need more stuff than their kids do — and I can say that with gusto as a mom of four!

My heated bag chair even has a built-in cooler in the armrest (which holds one can, just enough for me).

Whether camping out at a field for an hours-long soccer tournament (in the rain), spectating at a softball game that never seems to end, or spending an entire day at a track and field meet — today's parents know that preparation is key.

For me, with all four children involved in multiple sports (and enough scheduling to make your head spin), I often leave bag chairs, blankets, umbrellas and first aid supplies in the back of my SUV on a permanent basis, lest I leave the house and forget something important (grass stains on the derrière are not a good look).

Oh — and don’t forget to stash a few bucks somewhere safe for that halftime 50-50 raffle. Otherwise, you might be risking judgy stares from other parents.

The Aspen Institute's Sports & Society Program said back in 2019 — the most recent year that data is available — that more than half of all children ages 6-17 played team sports or took sports lessons. That’s a lot of parents in the same proverbial boat.

Here's a list of 10 things that you need in order to be fully prepared for any and all children’s sporting events outside under the sun in 2022.

Being a sports parent in the northeast, where I live, comes with its own set of challenges. Often, you’re either cold or you’re sweltering, depending on the season — or you're getting rained on and sometimes even snowed on (all in the same day).

So, parents (grandparents, caregivers and others): You’re in luck.

Here's a list of 10 things that you need in order to be fully prepared for any and all children's sporting events outside under the sun in 2022.

And by the way: Many of these would also make practical Mother's Day or Father's Day gifts.

Essential No. 1: Bag chair (heated, no less!)

A few years ago, when our eldest was a "travel soccer" team newbie, I showed up with a ratty old camping chair and half a bottle of water that had been in my car for about a week.

One sunburn and a bout of dehydration later, I realized I was ill-prepared — and vowed I'd never let that happen again. I’ve since upgraded to a bag chair with a canopy (to protect from the sun as well as sudden rain showers).

This season, I took it a step further and upgraded my soccer mom game with a battery pack-powered heated (yes, heated) bag chair. It even has a built-in cooler in the armrest (it holds one can, just enough for me).

It’s perfect for the rainy and often chilly start of the spring sports season — as well as for fall games.

Essential No. 2: Wearable blanket

I started out with a stadium blanket (eh, a little too big for carrying on and off the field), downgraded to a couch throw (a little too small when you’re actually really cold) — and then finally discovered a life-changer.

The wearable "cape-like" blanket I bought has holes to pop your arms through, plus pockets to stash your hands and other essentials.

It also fits perfectly around your shoulders but isn’t so long that it skims the dirty ground. And only $33!

Essential No. 3: Snack bag

Hearing, "Mom, can I have a snack?" 17 times a day when you’re at home is annoying. Hearing the same query 17 times a day when you’re in the sweltering sun at a 3-hour softball game? Priceless.

My advice: Be prepared with a cooler-like snack bag (like the one shown here) that’s roomy enough to stash snacks, Gatorades, juice boxes and more for multiple kids — plus a little something for you as well.

Essential No. 4: First-aid kit

Whether you buy a first-kid kit already stocked or create your own, you’re going to want to have first-aid essentials on hand. (And not just for the player on the field; our 6-year old skinned his elbow just running around at the last game!)

I recommend an open beach bag-style tote with lots of compartments — and stock it with: sweat-proof sunscreen, bug spray, baby wipes (for a multitude of purposes), bandaids, Advil, hand warmers, disposable ice packs (these are also amazing as you shake to activate, so they don’t need to be stored in a freezer) and first aid ointment or spray.

Whether you buy a first-aid kit already stocked or create your own, you’re going to want to have the essentials on hand.

Everything is neatly stored in its own compartment. That way, you’re not rifling through it when you’re in a hurry (plus if something leaks, it’s easy to wipe clean).

Essential No. 5: Rain gear

What’s worse than sitting for hours on end in soggy wet clothes? Nothing, that’s what!

Rain gear is something you’ll always want to have on hand — such as packable ponchos (bonus points if you get yours in your child's team colors).

You'll also want to have on hand: small umbrellas, gloves that have smart fingertips (so you can still text and take photos) and maybe a microfiber towel or two.

By the way, you can also store these towels in the freezer or cooler until you need them; they make for a great cooling towel to wrap around your neck or your child's on a hot day.

Essential No. 6: Hat for bed-head moms

I cringe when I see that 8 a.m. start time on a game-day schedule — but there it is. No relaxing or sleeping in on Saturday mornings for most parents of young athletes!

To buy a little more time for yourself on mornings like these, try skipping the shower ritual for now and go straight to the game.

And since no mom wants to show up with a bed head — be sure to stash a stylish baseball cap or fun bucket hat.

Essential No. 7: Siblings and their stuff

You cannot leave home without your other children — and that means you need to find ways to help them stay occupied during a long day at the field.

You'll want to bring plenty for them to do such as iPads, coloring books and supplies. Or, try an activity kit, such as a travel tray.

You also might want to consider bringing a foldable wagon if your kids are very little and/or your day entails a long walk to and from the field.

Essential No. 8: Waterproof beach blanket

While the wearable blanket is great for keeping you warm, you’ll want to have an additional blanket on hand, too, in case one of your kids needs it to sit on, especially if you’re not bringing chairs for everyone.

A beach blanket is a great option. It’s waterproof on one side, so it’s suitable for damp grass, cold bleachers, the floor or anywhere else. It also folds up and becomes its own carrying case, handle and all.

Essential No. 9: Canopy or clip-on umbrella

If you haven’t opted for the canopied bag chair, you’ll want to bring a clip-on umbrella that not only shields you from rain but from the sun’s harmful rays as well.

Bring your best attitude and positive outlook, no matter what the day brings.

Some models offer 360 degrees of swivel; they clamp onto the chair or wagon and come with their own carrying pouch.

Essential No. 10: Extra pairs of socks and extra hair ties

Whether the field is wet or it’s raining — or whether your child sweats a lot and has to play multiple games in a day — a stash of extra socks will be a godsend. It's why these items actually should be the top item on the must-have list.

The same goes for hair ties. One year, I coached my daughter's recreational soccer team. After the first essential purchase of "Soccer for Dummies," my next purchase was a tin of hair ties that I carried with me to every game.

Not only did my own children need them, but so did other people’s children. Hair ties often get forgotten, lost, misplaced — or they snap and break, so this is something you’ll want to have on hand.

It’s also useful if it’s windy or a super hot day — and you want to tie your own hair up.

Oh, and one more thing!

Bring your best attitude and positive outlook, no matter what the day brings. Our kiddos count on us to keep them on track, but also in good spirits, whether they win or lose. Being a good sport starts at home.

(P.S.: Now that you’ve remembered all that stuff, did you remember to sign up for concession stand duty?)