Oklahoma mom reveals the one quality all parents need in spades

Even the most well-intentioned parents of young children sometimes don't have all the answers.

That's why they'd be wise to acquire a sense of humor, fast! — and maybe take a page, too, from the book of a creative mom in Norman, Oklahoma, a former television reporter.

When her toddler, Allan, acted up recently — in public, no less — Kayla Sullivan brought her skills as a reporter to the fore, showing off some pretty decent acting chops as well.

The resulting "special report" about her tantrum-prone son went viral on TikTok — and she appeared on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, to discuss the "breaking news" she delivered.

Dressed professionally and standing in the hallway of her home recently — while also holding what seemed to be a microphone (look closely!) — Sullivan appeared to be delivering some important parenting news, with a twist.

"Hi, Kayla Sullivan reporting live from outside my son’s bedroom, where he’s currently being detained until nap time is over," she said in the video, which has been viewed some 31 million times by now.

"Now this story does involve a minor, so I can’t release specifics, but what I can confirm is my son is a 2-year-old ‘terrorist’ who held me hostage at the Olive Garden."

Sullivan took "the proper precautions" to avoid the standoff, she informed her "viewers."

"I brought my son’s favorite snacks and even risked judgment from other moms by bringing an iPad," she noted during her "report."

"But not even 'Cocomelon' could have stopped this meltdown."

During her interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend" about her video, this same young son hammed it up for viewers and practically threw another tantrum right on live TV.

All throughout, Kayla Sullivan laughed along and tried to keep her young son in line.

She displayed the patience and understanding of a — well, of a really good mom.

It's worth taking a look for the lighter moments it offered.

Sullivan is a former reporter for Fox59 in Indiana and CBS4 Indy in Indianapolis.

She also worked for WLFI News 18 in Lafayette, Indiana, according to her Twitter account. Today she works in public relations in Norman, Oklahoma, though her primary role is parenting her son.

"I actually really do enjoy this type of comedy," Sullivan told "Fox and Friends Weekend" about her escapades. "People do really kick out of [it]."

So that suggests there's more coming. Stay tuned!

