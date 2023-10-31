Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Spooky brain teaser: Can you find 7 flies among the spiders?

How fast can you solve this Halloween seek-and-find puzzle?

By Nicole Pelletiere Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

In honor of Halloween, a graphic artist is sharing a new brain-teasing puzzle to get you in the spooky spirit.

Gergely Dudás of Dresden, Germany, shared the visual puzzle with Fox News Digital, which contains seven flies tucked in a sea of spiders.

The cartoon is laced with animated spider webs, along with some orange pumpkins sprinkled about.

A gray kitty is also drawn into the puzzle with an adorable yet confused look on its face.

Seven spiders hidden in a web covered in spiders with several pumpkins in the webs

This latest puzzle from graphic artist Gergely Dudás of Dresden, Germany, was shared with Fox News Digital on Oct. 31 in celebration of Halloween. (Gergely Dudás)

Dudás posted this Halloween-inspired seek-and-find on Facebook yesterday.

On Facebook, many people revealed that they were able to solve the puzzle — while some said it was more challenging than expected.

"It looks difficult at first glance, but not entirely ... got them all," one Facebook user claimed.

"I have 5 so far. After a coffee, I’ll try again," another Facebook user joked.

"I found 3 but think the spiders got to the other 4 … Your best one ever!" another person commented.

Dudás is a comic author and artist who has published a number of illustrated books.

His books include"Bear's Springtime Book of Hidden Things" and "Bear's Merry Book of Hidden Things: Christmas Seek-and-Find: A Christmas Holiday Book for Kids."

Gergely Dudás headshot

Dudás shares many holiday-themed and seasonal puzzles with Fox News Digital. How quickly can you solve this Halloween brain teaser? (Gergely Dudás)

Dudás' seek-and-find artwork and brain teasers have also been featured on miniature prints and other pieces of merchandise.

He shares his other brain teasers and math puzzles with thousands of dedicated followers on social media.

Need help locating the flies?

See the answer on Dudás’ website: https://dudolfsolutions.blogspot.com/2023/10/7-flies-solution.html

Nicole Pelletiere is a senior editor on the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital.