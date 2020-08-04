Southern fast-food chain holding influencer contest for grandparents

Celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande are among the biggest influencers on social media. But one southern fast-food chain wants to see if your grandma can beat them at the clout game.

The Jack’s Family Restaurant, based in Birmingham, Alabama, is looking for people to nominate their “favorite southern grandparents” to become “Granfluencers.”

Jack’s said it will pick 10 grandparent/grandchild pairs to win free food for a year plus a $200 “swag pack.”

One winning grandma or grandpa will also get to appear in a future Jack’s commercial.

“The people who know us best aren’t always on social media,” the company said in a video announcing the contest. “They live in the real world, where they’ve enjoyed our made-from-scratch favorites for over 60 years.”

Anyone interested in entering can nominate their grandparent by either sharing a post on Instagram with the hashtag #JacksGranfluencers explaining why they deserve to win or by filling out the form on jacksgranfluencers.com/enter.

There is some fine print. To qualify, the grandparent must be 50 or older and live in Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia or Mississippi, where all of the approximately 145 Jack’s restaurants are located. The nominee doesn’t need to be your actual grandparent, either – just a “grandparent-like figure” in your life, according to the contest rules.

For those who can’t pick just one favorite grandparent, the good news is that anyone can submit up to four nominees.

All entries must be submitted by Aug. 31.

