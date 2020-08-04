Expand / Collapse search
Greek restaurant shames influencer for requesting free meal during coronavirus economic crisis

For every meal sold to an influencer, the restaurant gives a meal of equal value to someone in need

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
A Greek restaurant owner is clapping back at a tone-deaf social media influencer asking for a free meal while eateries across the globe are starving for business during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Reddit post from an anonymous user claiming their family’s vegetarian restaurant in Greece gets bombarded for free meal requests from influencers revealed it offers to give away free food to a homeless person for every meal purchased by an influencer instead.

A greek restaurant called out a social media influencer for requesting a free meal as restaurants across the globe struggle to bounce back during the coronavirus pandemic. (iStock). 

“Dear Influencers: You are just making a fool out of yourselves by trying to create a fake cosmopolitan lifestyle based on begging,” the post, first reported by Greek website Lifo, said.

An anonymous Greek restaurant owner posted correspondence with a social media influencer asking for free food. (Reddit). 

The response came after an influencer reached out to the business saying they recently heard the restaurant served “great Greek and vegan options” and “would love to come here with my friend in exchange for social media tagging.”

The restaurant replied: “For every meal we sell to an influencer who posts our dishes on Instagram, we give a meal of the same value for free to someone in need (homeless, refugee etc). That way, we gain publicity from your posts, and you improve your brand image by showing that you return something to the community."

Restaurants have had to shut down or pivot to delivery-only as a result of COVID-19. As a result, a staggering 2.2 million restaurants in the world could close, and thousands more will have to restructure or change their business models, new data reported by Bloomberg shows.

