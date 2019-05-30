‘Snuffly’ cat struggling to find forever home because of condition that makes him sneeze excessively

Someone get this cat a tissue!

An overly sneezy cat is having a hard time finding a forever home because of his unique condition.

Nine-year-old Elliot suffers from chronic rhinitis – a condition that causes constant sneezing as well as runny or itchy nose and congestion, staff at the Cats Protection’s national adoption center in the U.K. said.

Though staff said Elliot is a “happy, affectionate chap” and the perfect lap cat, they believe his sneezing fits are keeping people from adopting him.

“Elliott is definitely very snuffly and his condition means he has some damage to the bones in his nose,” Tania Marsh, the center’s deputy manager, told The Argus.

“We think his condition has put off some people from adopting him, which is a shame as would make a lovely pet,” Marsh continued.

The cat, who is described as “snuffly,” has been at the adoption center for quite a while, though the exact amount of time was not reported.

Marsh is hopeful the friendly kitty will be adopted soon.

“Cats with health conditions may seem like a daunting prospect at first, but in many cases they can be managed well with the right care,” she told The Argus.

“Cats like Elliott deserve a safe, warm home as much as any other cat, and we hope we can find a new owner for him soon,” Marsh added.

Elliot was recently featured on the center’s website as “Cat of the Month.”