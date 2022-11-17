Skateboarding guinea pigs, sunglasses on, are a delightful sight: 'They bring joy'

A trio of guinea pigs are moving quickly and riding in style — and giving a lot of people a few laughs.

An extremely cute video shows three guinea pigs riding a skateboard down the road.

The skateboard-cruising trio are shown decked out in sunglasses as they display a bit of style and savvy.

The owner of the guinea pigs, Montreal-based Melissa Trihey, told Fox News Digital that her guinea pigs love cruising on the skateboard.

"One of my kids’ friends left their penny board in our garage … We pulled out Buster, Bingo and Clarence’s finest sunglasses and hit the streets for some fun for the boys [the guinea pigs] and my kids," she said.

The video shows the three guinea pigs — one black, one tan, and one white — having some fun.

They "always love a nice cruise in one of their vehicles while wearing a pair of their cool shades."

So how did Trihey get these pets to stay on the board?

She said they just love to ride.

Trihey has over 200,000 followers on Instagram, where she almost exclusively posts videos of her guinea pigs.

The pet owner said she never lacks for funny ideas for content.

"The boys [the guinea pigs] are always cooperative, especially when the three of them get to ride on one vehicle together," she said.

Trihey said her children enjoy making the fun videos of the guinea pigs — and that it brings them joy.

"My kids and their friends enjoy making these videos with me," she said.

"They bring joy to so many peoples’ lives and put smiles on so many people’s faces," she added.