This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Skateboarding guinea pigs, sunglasses on, are a delightful sight: 'They bring joy'

Buster, Bingo and Clarence are pet guinea pigs from Montreal — check out their adorable video and pix

By Brittany Kasko | Fox News
A trio of guinea pigs are moving quickly and riding in style — and giving a lot of people a few laughs. 

An extremely cute video shows three guinea pigs riding a skateboard down the road. 

The skateboard-cruising trio are shown decked out in sunglasses as they display a bit of style and savvy.

The owner of the guinea pigs, Montreal-based Melissa Trihey, told Fox News Digital that her guinea pigs love cruising on the skateboard. 

Guinea pigs Buster, Bingo and Clarence (from left to right) can be seen in a viral video riding on a skateboard — sunglasses on as they cruise along.

Guinea pigs Buster, Bingo and Clarence (from left to right) can be seen in a viral video riding on a skateboard — sunglasses on as they cruise along. (@furballsinc/Melissa Trihey)

"One of my kids’ friends left their penny board in our garage … We pulled out Buster, Bingo and Clarence’s finest sunglasses and hit the streets for some fun for the boys [the guinea pigs] and my kids," she said.

The video shows the three guinea pigs — one black, one tan, and one white — having some fun.

Trihey said two of her guinea pigs — Buster (left) and Bingo — enjoy sitting for photos in their fun little costumes. 

Trihey said two of her guinea pigs — Buster (left) and Bingo — enjoy sitting for photos in their fun little costumes.  (@furballsinc/Melissa Trihey)

They "always love a nice cruise in one of their vehicles while wearing a pair of their cool shades." 

So how did Trihey get these pets to stay on the board?

She said they just love to ride.

Trihey has over 200,000 followers on Instagram, where she almost exclusively posts videos of her guinea pigs. 

The pet owner said she never lacks for funny ideas for content.

Bingo is one of Trihey's three guinea pigs — she often dresses him up in fun costumes, she said.

Bingo is one of Trihey's three guinea pigs — she often dresses him up in fun costumes, she said. (@furballsinc/Melissa Trihey)

"The boys [the guinea pigs] are always cooperative, especially when the three of them get to ride on one vehicle together," she said. 

Trihey said her children enjoy making the fun videos of the guinea pigs — and that it brings them joy. 

"My kids and their friends enjoy making these videos with me," she said.

"They bring joy to so many peoples’ lives and put smiles on so many people’s faces," she added.

Brittany Kasko is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 