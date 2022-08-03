Shark! Man in New Jersey catches, then releases, a 7-foot sand tiger shark

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

P.J. Braun is known as the "shark man" — so it's not surprising, in a way, that he caught a seven-foot sand tiger shark recently in Sea Isle City, N.J.

This "definitely gained a lot of attention. I didn't really expect this to end up on the news, but here we are, getting the opportunity to talk about sharks," said Braun on Wednesday morning on "Fox & Friends."

He added, "It's a passion that I love."

Braun teaches kids and others how to fish.

Regarding his release of the sand tiger shark, he said, "Everyone's obviously happy to see healthy release."

He also noted that he has his great-grandfather's fishing rod — so fishing is something that goes way back in his family circle.

"Everyone's always excited out there when we're fishing, to see what we bring in," he said.

"And it's great to get the kids involved, especially my younger cousins."

"This is the ocean. This is where sharks live."

He also said — given the past few years of the COVID-19 pandemic and with everyone "being inside" recently — that it's been great to be outside and to be involving others and teaching them about fishing.

"It's been great … and [it's been] great for the sport."

Regarding whether or not he's seen bigger sharks closer to shore recently, he replied, "This is the ocean. This is where sharks live."

He added, "The sport has grown a lot. That's why it may be getting [more] of the attention [lately]."

"This year we've caught a lot of bigger sharks. We've had a colder water season, so I do think that some of the bigger sharks are coming in and some of the smaller sharks are [staying further out]," said Braun.

He also said, "I'm not a scientist, but that's just my fishing theory."

"It's the ocean, it's where sharks live, it's their home," he emphasized.

