Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE
Published

Shark! Man in New Jersey catches, then releases, a 7-foot sand tiger shark

Crowd of about 250 people watched the NJ man reel in this shark — and here's what happened next

Maureen Mackey
By Maureen Mackey | Fox News
close
'Shark man' catches tiger shark at New Jersey beach Video

'Shark man' catches tiger shark at New Jersey beach

PJ Braun shares how he caught a seven-foot sand tiger shark in Sea Isle City, NJ.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

P.J. Braun is known as the "shark man" — so it's not surprising, in a way, that he caught a seven-foot sand tiger shark recently in Sea Isle City, N.J.

This "definitely gained a lot of attention. I didn't really expect this to end up on the news, but here we are, getting the opportunity to talk about sharks," said Braun on Wednesday morning on "Fox & Friends."

He added, "It's a passion that I love."

Braun teaches kids and others how to fish.

SHARK QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU KNOW YOUR SHARKS THIS SUMMER?

Regarding his release of the sand tiger shark, he said, "Everyone's obviously happy to see healthy release."

He also noted that he has his great-grandfather's fishing rod — so fishing is something that goes way back in his family circle. 

P.J. Braun appeared on Wednesday on "Fox and Friends" to discuss his wild fishing adventure — and his theories about why we're seeing bigger sharks closer to shore this year. 

P.J. Braun appeared on Wednesday on "Fox and Friends" to discuss his wild fishing adventure — and his theories about why we're seeing bigger sharks closer to shore this year.  (Fox News)

"Everyone's always excited out there when we're fishing, to see what we bring in," he said.

"And it's great to get the kids involved, especially my younger cousins."

"This is the ocean. This is where sharks live."

He also said — given the past few years of the COVID-19 pandemic and with everyone "being inside" recently — that it's been great to be outside and to be involving others and teaching them about fishing.

"It's been great … and [it's been] great for the sport."

Said Braun on Wednesday morning on "Fox and Friends," "This year we've caught a lot of bigger sharks. We've had a colder water season … That's just my fishing theory."

Said Braun on Wednesday morning on "Fox and Friends," "This year we've caught a lot of bigger sharks. We've had a colder water season … That's just my fishing theory." (Fox News)

Regarding whether or not he's seen bigger sharks closer to shore recently, he replied, "This is the ocean. This is where sharks live."

He added, "The sport has grown a lot. That's why it may be getting [more] of the attention [lately]."

Ready for its closeup: This photo taken on July 5, 2022, shows a sand tiger shark in the Scientific Center aquarium, Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait.

Ready for its closeup: This photo taken on July 5, 2022, shows a sand tiger shark in the Scientific Center aquarium, Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait. (Asad/Xinhua via Getty Images)

"This year we've caught a lot of bigger sharks. We've had a colder water season, so I do think that some of the bigger sharks are coming in and some of the smaller sharks are [staying further out]," said Braun. 

He also said, "I'm not a scientist, but that's just my fishing theory."

"It's the ocean, it's where sharks live, it's their home," he emphasized.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

To learn more about this man's catch and release of the sand tiger shark, watch the video at the top of this article, or click here to access it.

Maureen Mackey is managing editor of lifestyle for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter at @maurmack.