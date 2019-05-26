Service dog goes nuts for Chewbacca at Disney World

A service-dog-in-training got to meet her hero during a trip to Disney World. Of course, being a dog, her hero is one of the hairiest characters in the park.

Sparrow is an American Golden Retriever living in the United Kingdom who’s training to become a service dog. Her owners run an Instagram account tracking her progress and sharing it with the world. They recently took Sparrow on a trip to Disney World in Florida for a training program, and it was there that she and Chewbacca became friends.

The encounter came after Sparrow spent a long day in the park, Fox 35 reports. During her training, she’s typically not allowed to interact with other people, as she’s supposed to stay focused on her owner and making sure they’re ok. When it came to meeting the famous Wookie, however, her owner’s decided to make an exception.

TOWN DEVELOPED BY WALKT DISNEY COMPANY MISSPELLS 'WALT' ON DOWNTOWN FOUNTAIN

A special meet and greet was set up between Sparrow and Chewie in a private area. There, Sparrow was allowed to take a break from work so that she could play with the famous “Star Wars” character. Based on the photos, Sparrow had the time of her life.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chewie isn’t the only character that Sparrow got to meet at Disney World. Her owner’s shared a picture of the dog meeting Jessie from “Toy Story 2,” although that meeting went down a little differently. According to their post, “Sparrow was certain there was something wrong with Jessie (she was excited so she had her hands over her face a lot which Sparrow is trained to respond to and interrupt by nudging and pawing). This pup is just pure gold.”