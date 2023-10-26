Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Birds

SeaWorld San Diego announces public vote for naming its rare emperor penguin chick

The public can choose among three choices for penguin's name

By Christine Rousselle Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The public will be able to help SeaWorld San Diego name its new emperor penguin chick — the first one hatched at the park in over a decade.

As the hatching of an emperor penguin chick is "such a significant event" for both the species and the park, SeaWorld is enlisting the public to help give the newest resident of the Penguin Encounter exhibit her name, the company told Fox News Digital. 

The as-yet unnamed chick, a female, was born on September 12, SeaWorld San Diego announced on Wednesday, October 25. 

She was the first emperor penguin chick to be born at SeaWorld San Diego since 2010. 

EMPEROR PENGUIN IS HATCHED AT SEAWORLD SAN DIEGO, THE FIRST IN MORE THAN A DECADE

SeaWorld San Diego is the only place in the Western Hemisphere (other than Antarctica) with a colony of emperor penguins. 

The species is considered "threatened" due to losses of Antarctic ice

"This is a once-in-a-decade event for our team," said Justin Brackett, curator of birds at Sea World San Diego, this week. 

baby emperor penguin

This emperor penguin chick was the first to be hatched at SeaWorld San Diego since 2010. The public can vote for her name until October 31.  (SeaWorld San Diego)

"We're all tired, we're all worn out, we've been here 24 hours a day for the last month, but this is the most exciting thing we'll do all year — potentially all decade." 

The three choices for the chick's name are "Pearl," "Pandora," and "Astrid," said SeaWorld. 

Each of the name choices holds special significance for the penguin chick.

EXCLUSIVE GLIMPSE OF ANTARCTICA: 'EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED WHEN CRUISING' THIS HARSH, COLD AND BEAUTIFUL PLACE

"Pearl," said SeaWorld San Diego, means "precious," and is symbolic of something formed during hardships, says the poll.

During her short life, the penguin chick has already endured much. 

man looking at baby penguin being held by another person

Staff members at SeaWorld San Diego examine the emperor penguin chick.  (SeaWorld San Diego)

The penguin chick's parents opted not to incubate her egg — leading to SeaWorld's staff having to incubate the egg themselves. 

SEAWORLD STAFFERS RESCUE SEA LION SPOTTED ON SAN DIEGO HIGHWAY

When the time came for the egg to hatch, it was discovered that the penguin chick had a malformed beak and would not be able to hatch by herself. 

baby penguin emerging from egg

Due to a beak malformation, the emperor penguin chick had to be artificially hatched — a process that took nearly three days. (SeaWorld San Diego)

After a meticulous three-day period, workers at SeaWorld hatched the penguin chick

The chick then had to be constantly monitored for about a month as she had additional complications associated with her hatching. 

Her artificial hatching inspired another of the name choices. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Pandora" refers to the Greek myth of Pandora's box, "which was opened not unlike the breaking of her egg's shell." 

"Astrid," meanwhile, was inspired by Antarctica's "Princess Astrid Coast," the Emperor penguin's natural habitat. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The poll, which opened on Wednesday, Oct. 25, will close on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 11:59 p.m. PST. 

The penguin's name will be announced on Nov. 1. 

You can cast your vote here

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Christine Rousselle is a lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital.