Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Theme Parks
Published

SeaWorld introduces three new rides coming to Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego in 2023

There will be one new ride opening in each park in Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
close
SeaWorld interim CEO Marc Swanson on reopening amid coronavirus pandemic Video

SeaWorld interim CEO Marc Swanson on reopening amid coronavirus pandemic

SeaWorld in Orlando reopens this week amid an uptick in coronavirus cases in Florida.

SeaWorld is opening up three new rides, including the world's "first surf coaster," one in each of its locations in Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego.

"We strive to continually bring new thrills to our parks while also providing unique and engaging experiences with marine life that guests may not otherwise ever have a chance to have," SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment CEO Marc Swanson said in a statement. 

SeaWorld Orlando will be home to the world's "first surf coaster," Pipeline: The Surf Coaster. The ride is met to emulate the feeling of riding the waves. Riders will stand up on this ride and hit speeds of up to 60 miles per hour. The park just recently opened the Ice Breaker coaster at the beginning of the year. 

SeaWorld Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego will all get a new coaster in 2023.

SeaWorld Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego will all get a new coaster in 2023. (Xinhua/Ma Lie via Getty Images)

SEAWORLD STAFFERS RESCUE SEA LION SPOTTED ON SAN DIEGO HIGHWAY

Arctic Rescue will be opening up in San Diego. This ride has a straddle like setup, similar to Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal Studios Orlando. Guests will sit on a vehicle similar to a snowmobile while they reach speeds of 40 miles per hour. 

Lastly, San Antonio will be welcoming Catapult Falls, which will be the only "vertical lift flume coaster" in North America. Guest will be lifted more than 55 feet before they experience the drop. 

The three new rides coming to the three SeaWorld locations are Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, Arctic Rescue and Catapult Falls.

The three new rides coming to the three SeaWorld locations are Pipeline: The Surf Coaster, Arctic Rescue and Catapult Falls. (Paul Hennessy/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

All three of the coasters are expected to open in the three locations in spring 2023.

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 