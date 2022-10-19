SeaWorld introduces three new rides coming to Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego in 2023

SeaWorld is opening up three new rides, including the world's "first surf coaster," one in each of its locations in Orlando, San Antonio and San Diego.

"We strive to continually bring new thrills to our parks while also providing unique and engaging experiences with marine life that guests may not otherwise ever have a chance to have," SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment CEO Marc Swanson said in a statement.

SeaWorld Orlando will be home to the world's "first surf coaster," Pipeline: The Surf Coaster. The ride is met to emulate the feeling of riding the waves. Riders will stand up on this ride and hit speeds of up to 60 miles per hour. The park just recently opened the Ice Breaker coaster at the beginning of the year.

Arctic Rescue will be opening up in San Diego. This ride has a straddle like setup, similar to Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal Studios Orlando. Guests will sit on a vehicle similar to a snowmobile while they reach speeds of 40 miles per hour.

Lastly, San Antonio will be welcoming Catapult Falls, which will be the only "vertical lift flume coaster" in North America. Guest will be lifted more than 55 feet before they experience the drop.

All three of the coasters are expected to open in the three locations in spring 2023.