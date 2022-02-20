SeaWorld Orlando opens Ice Breaker coaster, breaks state record for having 'most coasters'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

SeaWorld Orlando’s new Ice Breaker roller coaster is now open to theme park visitors.

The highly anticipated thrill ride is located across from the park’s Wild Arctic exhibit, which houses beluga whales, walruses and harbor seals.

Riders who get on the Ice Breaker are treated to four airtime-filled launches that go backward and forward. The ride also goes into a reverse launch that travels along a 93-foot tall spike with a 100-degree angle, which is the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida, according to SeaWorld Orlando.

The ride then flies over a near-vertical tophat maneuver and goes into a series of twists, turns and airtime hills.

With the opening of the Ice Breaker, SeaWorld Orlando reports that it has more roller coasters than any other theme park in the Florida city.

"Our Annual Pass Members had an exclusive opportunity to preview the ride prior to opening and the feedback is fantastic," said Kyle Miller, park president of SeaWorld, in a statement. "Ice Breaker is a one-of-a-kind thrill ride which complements our existing exhilarating ride portfolio perfectly."

SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment has been actively expanding its ride portfolio with new roller coasters. In January 2022, the theme park company announced that its California location SeaWorld San Diego provided a sneak peek that it’ll open the state’s tallest, fastest and longest dive coaster in March of this year.

Aside from offering thrills with its new and upcoming coasters, SeaWorld noted in a press release that it will continue to work with conservation groups.

SeaWorld Orlando invited Alaska SeaLife Center President and CEO Tara Riemer to the Ice Breaker coaster’s grand opening on Friday, Feb. 18.

The theme park reports that its partnership with the Alaska SeaLife Center will help educate visitors about marine animals, research and conservation efforts in the Arctic and beyond.

"The Alaska SeaLife Center is excited to expand our partnership with SeaWorld," said Riemer, in a statement. "This new collaboration will enhance our mission to share Arctic and sub-Arctic rescue and conservation stories with the public, especially SeaWorld visitors."

Riemer went on to thank SeaWorld Orlando for being a supporter of the Alaska SeaLife Center’s Wildlife Response program, which has helped with the critical rescues of Aku the walrus and Tyonek the beluga whale.

Thrill-seekers who stop by SeaWorld Orlando will be able to find the Ice Breaker coaster near the park’s arctic-themed Glacier Bar and Altitude Burger.