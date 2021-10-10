School of fish swimming in heart formation stuns onlookers: Drone footage

These Palm Beach fish deserve a gold medal in artistic swimming.

Take a look at this school of Crevalle jack fish that were spotted swimming in a heart-shaped formation right off the shores of Juno Beach, according to South West News Service (SWNS).

FLORIDA FISHERMEN CATCH A WARSAW GROUPER THAT WAS BIGGER THAN A MAN: ‘IT WAS A MONSTER’

The stunning footage was captured by Paul Dabill, who reportedly took his DJI Mavic Air 2 drone out for a spin Tuesday morning.

Dabill told SWNS his drone recorded the moment on Oct. 5, at around 9 a.m. ET. The school of Crevalle jacks can be seen gracefully swimming near the surface of the Intracoastal Waterway as their metallic scales contrast with the turquoise waters Juno Beach is famous for.

GREAT WHITE SHARK CAUGHT AT FLORIDA BEACH, GROUP CATCHES VIDEO TO PROVE IT

"I was looking for mullet," Dabill told SWNS. "This time of year is the fall mullet migration."

"There were no mullet at the beach this day, however I found the school of Jack Crevalles instead. I immediately recognized the heart shape of the school when I first saw it."

Dabill told the British news agency that the school of fish "maintained" the heart shape "for several seconds before morphing into other shapes."

FLORIDA FISHERMAN CHASED BY 11-FOOT ALLIGATOR IN EVERGLADES AND IT WAS CAUGHT ON CAMERA

The 47-year-old restaurant owner from Jupiter, Florida, shared an extended video of the Crevalle jacks to his Facebook page, Paul Dabill Photography, where he shares many of his wondrous marine sightings throughout Palm Beach County, Florida.

During his Tuesday visit, Dabill also saw tarpon and glass minnows at Juno Beach.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Facebook commenters praised Dabill for sharing his remarkable aerial footage.

"That's amazing," one commenter wrote.

"So cool that you captured that daisy-chaining Crevalle school this time of year as they usually only do that off the [South East Florida] beaches in early Spring," another commenter chimed in.

"[Florida’s] change of seasons. Not leaves but fish," a third commenter joked.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In an email sent to Fox News, Dabill said he found the heart-shaped Crevalle jack school to be beautiful. He also qualified the moment as being special.

"I’ve been flying my drone over the ocean for the past year," Dabill wrote. "I’ve seen schools of jacks like this several times, and I am always impressed by the beautiful and mesmerizing shapes the schools make."