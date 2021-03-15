Expand / Collapse search
Fishing
Published

Great white shark caught at Florida beach, group catches video to prove it

Idaho amateur shark hunters team up with 'Big John' for a 'Jaws'-like adventure

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
Raw video: Great white shark spotted circling fishing boat off Florida coast Video

Raw video: Great white shark spotted circling fishing boat off Florida coast

Captain Kyle Rosenblatt was fishing 20 miles off the coast of Florida when he spotted a great white shark circling his boat.

A great white shark was recently caught by a specialized fishing charter in Florida.

The remarkable catch was documented in a YouTube video uploaded by Big John Shark Fishing Adventures, which is the only land-based fishing charter that’s focused on catching sharks in Pensacola.

Retired professional hockey player John McLean Jr. led a group of seven Idahoan fishers on the evening charter, the video shows. The group traveled to the shores near Portofino Island to catch a shark, but it seems that none expected to catch a magnificent great white.

Representatives at Big John Shark Fishing Adventures did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

According to KLEW, the CBS affiliated television station in Lewiston, Idaho, where the amateur shark hunters hail from, the group caught the great white shark last week and it took 40 minutes to reel in.

McLean told the outlet that the shark was quickly released back into the water. Moreover, he said he was able to identify the shark as a great white based on its eyes and fin.

Great white sharks can grow to measure more than 15 feet in length and weigh more than 2.5 tons, according to National Geographic.

Additionally, great whites can reach swimming speeds up to 15 miles per hour.

The current population is reportedly unknown, but the species is considered vulnerable.

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.