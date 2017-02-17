Sarah Jessica Parker Wants to Sell You Her Shoes

It's not entirely unheard-of for celebrities to take a stab at launching their own fashion brands or fragrances. But frankly, we're a bit surprised that it took Sarah Jessica Parker this long to start designing her own line of shoes.

"In a silly way, I think it's what people have expected of me most because of Carrie Bradshaw," says the former "Sex and the City" star in Vogue magazine, whose iconic character made no secret for her love of expensive footwear.

And — just as Bradshaw would have wanted — Parker is teaming up with Manolo Blahnik CEO George Malkemus to create her upcoming SJP line, which is also set to feature trenches and handbags. "It's sort of soup to nuts," she explains. "You put on a shoe and you put on a coat and you wear a bag and, on the outside, when you're walking down the street, they really can tell the same story about yourself."

So what do you think? Are you looking forward to Sarah's signature styles?