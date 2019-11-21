London roommates reportedly post ad for 'lifestyle happiness manager' to wake them up, make avocado toast

It’s the little things in life that can make the biggest differences, especially for three London roommates who were seeking to hire “lifestyle happiness manager” to handle the errands and chores they don’t want to.

Earlier this week, a consumer named James posted the outrageous ad to the British classified site Gumtree, explaining that he and his pals need help managing their lives and “lovely” London flat. The part-time job pays $19 an hour, and the dream candidate was described as a “perfectionist” who “will continue to think of ways for us to improve our quality of life and make us and the people around us happy.”

“We’re three young entrepreneurs that run a business in Central London and live together in a Mega flat near Old Street,” James said in the since-removed ad, according to South West News Service (SWNS). “We work pretty long hours every day and most weekends, so we would love someone to be here at the flat, a few hours a day, to take care of all the bits we don’t have time to do but have a massive effect on our quality of lives and our happiness.”

Examples of required duties included making breakfast for the trio — preferably poached eggs, avocado toast and smoked salmon — as well as coordinating their dry-cleaning, stocking the bathrooms with preferred toiletries, changing the bed linens, and waking the roomies up each morning, because, as reportedly James wrote, “I don't like alarms clocks."

"We're going to let you into our lives and for me you're the first face I'm going to see when I open my eyes every day (part of this role is waking me up, as I really don't like alarm clocks) and I want to a face that we trust and care about like family," read the ad.

The lifestyle manager will also be tasked with managing the existing house cleaner and “helping with anything that she needs,” as well as brainstorming interior décor ideas for the apartment, organizing the group’s social calendar by planning parties and trips, cleaning their shoes and ordering (and returning) clothes online.

Speaking of clothes, the three also "have a serious sneaker collection going on," and would like the right candidate to watch out for "the latest releases and make sure we're not missing out."

As if that wasn’t enough to keep busy, the lifestyle manager may also be asked to make and deliver juices to the group’s office.

James also alluded to the fact that their household may be expanding in the near future.

"Oh yeah and we might be getting a dog in 6 months or so, so it helps if you're dog-friendly as you're likely to be nannying our little pooch,” he said, per SWNS.

According to the original listing, anyone was welcome to apply as long as they speak fluent English, and the roomies are amenable to the position becoming a full-time role for the right candidate.

"I hope if you're reading this and you're the right person you have a big smile all over your face. Put the time into your application … this might be the last time you ever do one,” James concluded.