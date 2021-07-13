Ring video shows man carrying bride over threshold

A video doorbell is showing the world that some wedding traditions are still alive.

Newlyweds Brandon and Stephanie arrived at their home after their wedding ceremony, and their Ring doorbell captured the exact moment when Brandon carried his bride over the threshold. The special occasion was shared across Ring’s social media accounts, and it is making people swoon.

The brief black and white doorbell video starts with Brandon ushering Stephanie forward. She goes on to ask Brandon if he’s doing "good" after agreeing.

"Oh boy. Oh dear," Stephanie says just when Brandon prepares to lift her up.

Brandon asks if she’s ready a final time before he hears Stephanie agree once more.

At least one bystander can be heard laughing and cheering them on with: "There you go"

"Woo! Alright," Stephanie remarks as Brandon slowly walks into their home.

Representatives at Ring did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The touching video has received thousands of views and likes across Ring’s Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts combined.

Carrying a bride over a threshold is an old wedding tradition that dates back to ancient Rome, according to The Knot – a leading wedding planning magazine and resource.

Brides of this time would be carried over a threshold by the groom as an attempt to ward off malevolent spirits or bad luck, The Knot reports. The action also served as a symbol for a bride leaving her father’s home.