Missing pet dog returns home in the middle of the night and presses family's doorbell

It turns out, dogs know how doorbells work.

A couple in South Carolina worried about their lost dog were surprised when their doorbell rang in the middle of the night. They were even more shocked when it turned out that their beloved pet had not only returned home but had also figured out how to use the electronic device.

Mary Lynn and her husband, Ryan, say that their dog Rajah got spooked by fireworks and escaped from their backyard in Greenville, Southwest News Service (SWNS) reports. For seven hours, the worried couple searched for the dog but could not find her.

Then, around 3 in the morning, Rajah walked up to the house’s front porch and rang the doorbell with her nose.

Lynn told SWNS, "I don’t even know how she knew how to do that, I’ve never shown her how. She doesn’t go out in the front yard, except to the car, so she’s never seen us use the doorbell. Ryan was up waiting around to see if she’d pop up. He saw her on the porch, and he ran off and got her."

While the dog was perfectly fine, she did bring back some evidence of going on an adventure.

"She had thorns on her and seemed to have rolled in poop," Lynn explained. "So, it seems like she had a great time."

Apparently, the 18-month-old puppy thought she might have done something wrong, based on her behavior when she got home.

Lynn said, "She thought she was in so much trouble and she was sad and sulking, but we were like ‘we’re just happy you’re back.’ It was hilarious, and we couldn’t stop laughing."