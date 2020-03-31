Refugee family plans surprise grocery delivery for former sponsor isolating during coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A heartwarming act has gone viral on Twitter, inspiring others to share their own stories of kindness amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Author Robin Stevenson sponsored a refugee family who had come to Canada in 2016, according to a tweet she shared last week. Now, four years later -- and during a global pandemic -- the strong bond between the two families is still evident.

As Stevenson and her family were forced to isolate because of the coronavirus outbreak, the family she sponsored stopped by her home for a no-contact drop-off of groceries.

“Today, knowing that we’re self-isolating because of travel, they brought bags of food to my front porch,” she wrote on Twitter. “Beans, dates, noodles, lentils, tahini, veggies, meat, and candy for my kid. So kind… and I’m so grateful.”

The above-and-beyond acts of kindness continued, Stevenson shared, as the family also delivered groceries to her elderly parents.

Obviously touched by the gesture, Stevenson took time to share not only what they did for her family, but also to speak more broadly about refugees -- especially the challenges they face during the global coronavirus outbreak.

“I wanted to share this because it was so lovely, but also because I want people to understand how much refugees do for the communities they resettle in,” she said. “My city and my country are better, kinder and richer in so many ways because of the contributions of newcomers.”

Those on Twitter were equally as moved, and praised Stevenson’s post. Some shared their own uplifting stories, as well.

This isn't the only example of people who have come together during this unsettling time. In Canada, neighborhoods began setting up "caremongering" Facebook groups to provide for each other, especially for their elderly neighbors.