Reddit users urge man to divorce his wife after 'psychic' interferes with his marriage

A Reddit user is following through with divorcing his wife after her "psychic" friend falsely informed her that he was cheating.

"AITAH for refusing to consider stopping our divorce after my ex admitted her ‘psychic’ friend lied about me having an affair?" asked Reddit user "Successful-Top3827" in a Friday, May 3 post on Reddit's "AITAH" subreddit.

"AITAH" stands for "Am I the a--hole here."

It's similar to the "Am I the A--hole" subreddit.

In the post, Successful-Top3827 said he met his wife, Rhona, in college, and that he "made the obviously terrible assumption that the fact she was in post-secondary education meant she had a modicum of common sense."

The couple lived together for two years before marrying — and at their wedding, Successful-Top3827 met a friend of Rhona's, Anna, he wrote in his post.

"At our wedding I met an old friend of hers, Anna. She offered to read my palm since she was part gypsy," he said — which he found "weird," he said.

"I am in construction and I know a few people from that group, and they call themselves Roma," he said.

Anna, said Successful-Top3827, is a seamstress in New York City and does not frequently visit. He and his wife only saw her "maybe four times" during the last two years, most recently during Labor Day in 2023.

"And that's when it got weird. All of a sudden Rhona starts acting oddly," he said.

"She starts checking in on me at work. Coming by when I'm working late. Asking to use my phone because hers is almost out of power. That sort of thing."

Eventually, Rhona accused Successful-Top3827 of having an affair — which he thought was a joke.

"This sets her off like a Roman candle."

"I laugh and say I am not," he said. "This sets her off like a Roman candle. Because Anna told her I would laugh it off when Rhona came for the truth."

Successful-Top3827 laughed, he revealed, as the concept of him having an affair was "ridiculous" due to his work schedule and the fact that he's with his wife most of the time he is not at work, he said.

"And most important of all, I love my wife. I wouldn't do anything to harm her," he said.

"And yet she takes the word of Anna the psychic seamstress over mine."

Rhona then proceeded to ask Successful-Top3827 to move out, and he refused — as he had nowhere else to go, he wrote. Instead, Rhona moved in with her parents.

"My dad told me to give my head a shake, which he only does when I am being monumentally stupid."

"They think she is nuts, too," he wrote to others.

Successful-Top3827 then "spent the next few months" attempting to convince his wife that he was not having an affair.

Rhona's family kept quiet about the situation until Christmas, when they "had an intervention," he detailed in his post.

"They said my wife was having a break from reality and that she wasn't coming out of it. My dad told me to give my head a shake, which he only does when I am being monumentally stupid," he said.

In January, Successful-Top3827 began the process of getting a divorce, he said. Three months later, in April, he wrote, "Rhona calls me to talk."

"Turns out [she] and her parents hired a private detective to find my affair. Six months and a huge bill later, zero evidence of an affair," he said.

"She finally believes me and wants to come home."

Having none of it, Successful-Top3827 told the woman that their lease was up in July — and he would be moving to Denver to be closer to his family.

"She says she would come with me. I respectfully declined. I told her we just weren't right for each other," he said.

"The truth is I do not want to have my offspring share DNA with this dingbat."

Rhona's family, however, is apparently upset that Successful-Top3827 is moving ahead with the divorce.

"Her family has approached me several times. The last time her dad offered to front us a 25% down payment on a house if I agree[d] to go to marriage counseling instead of just leaving," he said.

"I politely declined. I cannot be bought."

Meanwhile, "Rhona is now depressed, but I see no way of ever trusting her again," the man wrote.

"She is young enough she can marry again and wreck some other guy's life," said Successful-Top3827.

So — he asked others — "AITAH?"

"I do not want to have my offspring share DNA with this dingbat."

Fox News Digital reached out to Successful-Top3827 and a relationship expert for comment.

On the AITAH subreddit, people can reply to posts and indicate the poster is "NTA" ("Not the A--hole"), "YTA" ("You're the A--hole"), "NAH" ("No A--holes Here") or "ESH" ("Everyone Sucks Here").

Users can "upvote" comments they find helpful, and "downvote" those they do not.

In the nearly 2,400 comments to the post to date, almost all who chimed in agreed that Successful-Top3827 was "NTA" — and that he should move forward with the divorce.

"Absolutely NTA. At least you found out before having kids! I can only imagine how that relationship would have been, going forward. Every new magazine quiz or daytime talk show would lead to a new accusation," said Reddit user "rwj212" in the top-upvoted comment.

Another top commenter said that Successful-Top3827's marriage was over after Rhona took the words of a psychic over her own husband.

"The fact that she then convinced her parents to hire a [private investigator] to get info on your infidelities is just the icing on the top," said user "Fit_Reason7319" in another top comment.

Fit_Reason7319 continued, "What else will she blindly believe when her psychic friend has another vision? Run, don't walk."

Another user wrote, "It’s crazy diabolical of her friend to throw out accusations like that. If she wanted to show off her ‘psychic’ ability, she could have made up any other number of things that wouldn’t potentially ruin a person’s life," said Reddit user "Ashamed-Source3551."

But, this same commenter noted, "the psychic did help you dodge a huge bullet" by making Successful-Top3827 realize early in his marriage that his wife was potentially unstable.

"Imagine if you had kids with her and her friend got a psychic vibe about you abusing the kids," said this same person — adding that Successful-Top3827 could have wound up in jail.

"While your situation really sucks, at least you are now free from someone so easily influenced," said Ashamed-Source3551.

