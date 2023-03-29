Reddit user says baby due same day of husband's first hockey game: He will '100%' choose this, she insists

An expectant mom recently took to Reddit to share a dicey parenting scenario, explaining that her husband has a previous commitment on the day their baby is due to be born.

"I’m due with this baby on the exact day my husband’s hockey season is set to start," Reddit user "Rescue-320" wrote on the parenting subreddit.

She continued, "Twenty-four years ago, my dad almost missed my birth because he was at his hockey tournament."

She added, "I know baby likely won’t get here on that day, but I find his circumstance extremely poetic LOL [laugh out loud]!"

In a later edit, after reading user comments — some of which put down her husband — the expectant mom posted, "Everyone is so offended for me, I don’t know whether to laugh or cry."

She continued, "He will 100% not miss the birth for anything short of the Lord coming to get him before she’s here."

She and her husband, she noted, are both "crazy hockey fans" — and added that she will "probably be on the bench watching him unless [the baby] is actively exiting my body!"

"His boss said he thought even more of him for making the choice for family."

Other parents strongly related to this parenting issue, sharing stories of their own schedule conflicts when expecting their baby.

"My husband had a work trip years ago when we were expecting our second baby, and he said it would look bad if he wasn’t there," one Pennsylvania-based mom of three told Fox News Digital.

"He finally bit the bullet and told his boss he could not risk missing the birth due to the long flight home once he got the call I was in labor (the trip was to Hawaii), and his boss said he thought even more of him for making the choice for family," she continued.

Another mom based in Massachusetts said that her husband "floated" the idea of attending a golf trip two weeks before their first baby was due. Even bringing up a pleasure trip was, for her, a "no-go."

She said, "I told him that if there was death in the family, fine, he could get on a plane. But to swing a golf club with buddies, and to ask me about it when I am the size of a small whale? Not a great idea."

"He will 100% not miss the birth for anything short of the Lord coming to get him before she’s here."

She continued, laughing, "He actually said, ‘Aren’t most first babies late?’ This from a man who did not know one thing about any other aspects of pregnancy and delivery!"

Other subreddit users weighed in, too.

User "47-is-a-prime-number" said, "Anyone who comes from a family of hockey players can recognize her amusement. Hockey comes before EVERYTHING!"

Another commenter asked, "Is he in the NHL? Otherwise, he can miss the game."

User "Dayoza" commented, "I was either at a softball game, or just left a softball game, when I took my wife to the hospital for each of my three sons' births."

That same person continued, "I was in no danger of missing anything as my house, the hospital and the softball field are all within 15 minutes of each other."

The same user added, "To me, the weirder, more random thing is that she went into labor on a Thursday night three separate times. I like softball, but only play on Thursday night."

One commenter noted that he or she is acquaintances with an MLB (Major League Baseball) player.

"Team was across the country and he was due to pitch the night his wife went into labor," user "yeahright17" commented

"He caught the next flight home," he continued.

"He skipped his next scheduled start, then came back."

The user added, "If an MLB starting pitcher can miss two scheduled starts, dude can miss a hockey game."