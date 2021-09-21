Teacher's unique 'recess bags' are the COVID hack school kids need

There are many ways school no longer resembles what it looked like before spring of 2020. Among them: Social distancing, masks and no communal toys or sharing of school supplies amid COVID-19.

Which makes one of the most fun parts of school - recess - trickier for teachers. Where kids were once allowed to run free and share toys, it's now against the rules in many areas.

One teacher figured out a way to keep recess fun while adhering to COVID protocols. Jennifer Beach, a kindergarten teacher from Baltimore, Maryland, came up with the idea of "recess bags" during the 2020-2021 school year.

"I came up with the idea because when we returned to a hybrid model, our students were unable to share anything at recess and were unable to use the playground equipment," Beach told Fox News.

"I thought the bags would be the best way for kids to transport their individual items," she continued.

The other kindergarten teachers followed suit.

"It was difficult to find things that the kids could use individually while still being engaging for daily use. I tried jump ropes, chalk, sunglasses, and bubbles," Beach said.

Her students are allowed to use playground equipment this school year, but on a rotating schedule because classes can't share. Beach told Fox News the recess bags will be used the three days a week they're not on the playground.

The parents, Beach said, are appreciative of the individual supplies for the kids. And while the kids are excited about the bags and love taking them home at the end of the year, they "really wanted to just play on the playground."