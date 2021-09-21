Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Back to School
Published

Teacher's unique 'recess bags' are the COVID hack school kids need

Sharing toys is now against the rules in many areas amid COVID-19

By Genevieve Shaw Brown | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

There are many ways school no longer resembles what it looked like before spring of 2020. Among them: Social distancing, masks and no communal toys or sharing of school supplies amid COVID-19.

Which makes one of the most fun parts of school - recess - trickier for teachers. Where kids were once allowed to run free and share toys, it's now against the rules in many areas. 

One teacher figured out a way to keep recess fun while adhering to COVID protocols. Jennifer Beach, a kindergarten teacher from Baltimore, Maryland, came up with the idea of "recess bags"  during the 2020-2021 school year. 

(Jennifer Beach)

"I came up with the idea because when we returned to a hybrid model, our students were unable to share anything at recess and were unable to use the playground equipment," Beach told Fox News. 

SCHOOL PTA HANGS HILARIOUS SIGNS FOR PARENTS

"I thought the bags would be the best way for kids to transport their individual items," she continued.

The other kindergarten teachers followed suit. 

(Jennifer Beach)

"It was difficult to find things that the kids could use individually while still being engaging for daily use. I tried jump ropes, chalk, sunglasses, and bubbles," Beach said. 

Her students are allowed to use playground equipment this school year, but on a rotating schedule because classes can't share. Beach told Fox News the recess bags will be used the three days a week they're not on the playground. 

PARENTS' HILARIOUS DORM ROOM GIFT FOR DAUGHTER IS EMBARRASSMENT GOALS

The parents, Beach said, are appreciative of the individual supplies for the kids. And while the kids are excited about the bags and love taking them home at the end of the year, they "really wanted to just play on the playground." 

Genevieve Shaw Brown is a contributing Lifestyle Reporter for Fox News.