©2021 FOX News Network, LLC.

Real-life Peter Griffin brings joy to 'Family Guy' fans with spot-on impressions

Robert Franzese creates custom videos of his cartoon impressions on Cameo for fans of ‘Family Guy’

By Cortney Moore | Fox News
If Peter Griffin is your favorite character from "Family Guy," you can get a custom video greeting or watch funny skits from someone who looks and sounds like the real deal.

Robert Franzese, 33, has entertained millions of fans in the last decade with his Peter Griffin cosplays and impressions, according to South West News Service.

He first donned the character’s signature look in 2012 at New York Comic Con after he found his original Ghost Rider costume to be too hot for the packed Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

Instead of wearing a mask and leather biker attire, Franzese opted for the clothes he brought in his suitcase and created a climate-friendly Peter Griffin outfit, complete with a simple button-down, slacks and glasses.

Robert Franzese began dressing up as Peter Griffin in 2012. His first appearance was at New York Comic Con.

Robert Franzese began dressing up as Peter Griffin in 2012. His first appearance was at New York Comic Con. (SWNS)

According to Franzese, his last-minute switch became an instant hit once people heard his spot-on impressions.

Since then, Franzese has gone viral on multiple occasions as Peter Griffin and has become a regular fixture on the comic convention circuit.

Franzese told Fox News he did not attend New York Comic Con this year, which concluded its four-day run on Sunday, Oct. 10. Instead, he plans to make his return to conventions in 2022.

"I currently film shout-out videos on Cameo, as well as maintain several social media accounts across Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Twitter," he wrote in an email.

Robert Franzese was able to meet comic book legend Stan Lee while he donned his Peter Griffin cosplay, which includes green slacks, a white button-down shirt, black belt and round glasses.

Robert Franzese was able to meet comic book legend Stan Lee while he donned his Peter Griffin cosplay, which includes green slacks, a white button-down shirt, black belt and round glasses. (SWNS)

Franzese has created nearly 800 custom video greetings on Cameo and he’s earned a 5-star rating from customers who have purchased clips for business endeavors and personal uses.

His most-viewed impression on TikTok has more than 9.2 million views, an impressive achievement considering he joined the platform in June 2021.

Aside from creating content that can be consumed digitally, Franzese has attended parties and other formal events as Peter Griffin.

The Long Island native’s talent hasn’t gone unnoticed by the "Family Guy" team either. Franzese promoted the show’s mobile game app in 2017 and has met various voice actors from the show, including Seth Greene, Adam West and Ralph Garman.

Franzese has even gotten a shout out of his own from the "Family Guy" crew in the show’s 2019 episode "You Can’t Handle the Booth" (season 17, episode 16). 

    Robert Franzese has crossed paths with Seth Green, who is the voice of Chris Griffin and Neil Goldman on "Family Guy." (SWNS)

    In 2017, Robert Franzes attended a special event for the "Family Guy Freakin Mobile Game," where he donned his Peter Griffin cosplay. Here he is standing with Ralph Garman, who has voiced hundreds of characters on the show, and Adam West, who was the voice of Mayor Adam West. (SWNS)

At the moment, Franzese doesn’t have any Halloween plans ready, but he did tell Fox News he has plans for his future.

"I hope to become a voice actor for animation in the future," Franzese wrote. "Peter is just one of many voices I can replicate, including but not limited to most of the Looney Tunes and Muppets, SpongeBob characters, etc."

Cortney Moore is a Digital Associate Writer/Producer for Fox Business. Follow her on Twitter at @CortneyMoore716.