Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WILD NATURE
Published

Putin the pig renamed by German animal park over Russia-Ukraine war

The 441-pound Russian wild boar was renamed after a vote

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

This pig has a new name. 

A Russian wild boar at a German animal park has had its name changed from Putin to Eberhofer because of the Russia-Ukraine war. 

Eckard Mickish, the operator of Waldhaus Mehlmeisel in Mehlmeisel, Germany, told Reuters the boar was named after Russian President Vladimir Putin three years ago when it arrived at the animal park because of its genetic heritage. 

NATIONAL ZOO CELEBRATES PANDA EXCHANGE PROGRAM’S 50TH ANNIVERSARY WITH TREAT

The Russian wild boar weighs almost 441 pounds (200 kg), which is about three times as much as hogs typically found in Germany, Reuters reported.

A Russian wild boar formerly called Putin has been renamed Eberhofer in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war. 

A Russian wild boar formerly called Putin has been renamed Eberhofer in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.  (REUTERS/Michaela Rehle)

Mickish told Reuters that after Russia invaded Ukraine, he started to feel uncomfortable about the boar’s name and was worried how Ukrainian visitors would feel about it. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Eberhofer looks for food in the Bavarian wildlife park of Mehlmeisel, Germany, April 19, 2022.

Eberhofer looks for food in the Bavarian wildlife park of Mehlmeisel, Germany, April 19, 2022. (REUTERS/Michaela Rehle)

That’s when he decided to put out a call for a new name for the pig on social media. 

According to Reuters, 2,700 suggestions came in and the name of a policeman from a popular Bavarian book series, Eberhofer, was chosen by vote. 

Eberhofer was christened with his new name on Tuesday, April 19. 

Eberhofer was christened with his new name on Tuesday, April 19.  (REUTERS/Michaela Rehle)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The boar was christened with its new name on Tuesday afternoon. According to Reuters, there was a marzipan and biscuit cake decorated with pigs. 

Reuters contributed to this report.

Ann W. Schmidt is a lifestyle reporter and editor for Fox News Digital. 

FEATURED STORY

Parallels of the Ark: How Noah's Journey Symbolizes Jesus