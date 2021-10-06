Restaurant-worthy pumpkin seed pesto sirloin steaks

For National Pumpkin Seed Day on Wednesday, Oct 6., make this savory and satisfying entrée of pumpkin seed pesto sirloin with spicy coconut roasted sweet potatoes.

"I love this recipe because it works well with any grilled meat. The pesto is a great option when catering to those who don't eat nuts, and can be applied to the protein before or after cooking," says the recipe’s creator, Ray Rastelli Jr., co-founder and president of Rastelli Foods Group , noting that ground seeds are also a great alternative to dairy.

"I recommend serving it with prepared guacamole and fire-roasted bell peppers on the side," he adds.

Pumpkin Seed Pesto Sirloin with Spicy Coconut Roasted Sweet Potatoes

Total prep/cooking time: 30 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

For the Steak:

2 (6 oz.) Sirloin Steaks

1 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt and Cracked Black Pepper (to taste)

For the Pesto:

3 tbsp. Pumpkin Seeds (toasted)

¼ Bunch Fresh Cilantro (chopped)

¼ Bunch of Fresh Parsley (chopped)

1 tsp. Garlic Powder

1 Lemon (Juiced)

3 tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt and Cracked Black Pepper (to taste)

For the Sweet Potatoes:

1 Large Sweet Potato (peeled and sliced into ¼ inch rounds)

2 tbsp. Coconut Oil

½ Cup Coconut Milk

2 tbsp. Jalapeño Pepper (Sliced Thinly)

2 tbsp. Honey

Salt and Cracked Black Pepper (to taste)

Instructions:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 400° F. Combine all ingredients for the potatoes and line them on a sheet pan in a single layer. Cook for 25 minutes, or until the middle is tender.

2. Season steak with extra virgin olive oil, salt, and pepper. Combine all ingredients for the pesto in a blender or food processor, adding the oil last.

3. Using your preferred cooking method, sear the steak on both sides and cook to the desired temperature. Allow the steak to rest for 5 minutes and then slice on an angle. Before plating the sliced steak, toss the steak in a mixing bowl with the pumpkin seed pesto and serve atop the sweet potatoes.